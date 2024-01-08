WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, times, match card and how to watch

Everything you need to know about the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble always kicks off the year in style when it comes to the WWE, providing a road to Wrestlemania and some of the real highlights of the year. Even if it is in January!

The 2024 edition is all set to be another thriller in what is one of the more unique events of the year.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

The Royal Rumble has been the first major event of the year since 1988. It’s one of the promotion’s big five events of the year, and built around the headline event - the Royal Rumble.

This year it takes place on Saturday January 27, 2024, with the event getting underway at 7.30pm Eastern Time, which means around 0.30am on January 28 in the UK. It’s taking place at Tropicana Field in Florida for the second time, the first happening in 2021. However, due to the pandemic, no fans were inside the arena.

How to watch Royal Rumble 2024

The Royal Rumble is the WWE’s first major event of the year and is only available to stream via Peacock in the USA. The subscription platform costs $5.99 per month for the Premium plan, which will include adverts on on-demand content, while the Premium Plus package is $11.99 per month without adverts. You can also subscribe to a yearly package for $59.99 and $119.99, to give yourself a bit of a saving.

It is also available to purchase via PPV in the USA, while in the UK you need the WWE Network to access the event. This is priced at £9.99 per month.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 confirmed matches

Four matches have so far been confirmed for the 2024 Royal Rumble, including the two Royal Rumble matches across the men’s and women’s division.

The night gets underway with Logan Paul defending his WWE United States Championship belt against Kevin Owens.

It ramps up from there with a Fatal Four-Way match for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt, where champion Roman Reigns takes on Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight.

It’s then on to the Royal Rumbles, with 30 wrestlers each taking part in the women’s and men’s battle royals for a shot at the world championship at Wrestlemania XL in April.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 match card

HEADLINE: Men’s Royal Rumble

Men’s Royal Rumble Women’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble Roman Reigns v Randy Orton v AJ Styles v LA Knight

Roman Reigns v Randy Orton v AJ Styles v LA Knight Logan Paul v Kevin Owens

Wrestlers confirmed for Royal Rumble 2024

So far a handful of names have been confirmed for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble.

In the men’s event, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura from WWE Raw have been announced, as well as Bobby Lashley from SmackDown.

Four women have also been named, including Bayley and Bianca Belair from SmackDown and Nia Jax and Becky Lynch from Raw.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 FAQs

What is the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is a battle royal style fight which sees the last wrestler in the ring crowned the winner. 30 wrestlers compete in the match, entering the ring at different stages. Wrestlers are then eliminated by being removed from the ring, usually by being thrown over the top rope. A wrestler is eliminated when both feet touch the floor.

Who are the reigning Royal Rumble champions?

Many huge names of wrestling have picked up Royal Rumble victories, from the likes of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to The Undertaker, The Rock and Triple H.

Last year, Cody Rhodes won the men’s event, entering as the last wrestler, while Rhea Ripley was in the ring as entrant number one, defeating a huge field to be crowned the winner.

When was the first Royal Rumble held?

The first ever Royal Rumble was held in 1988 and has been a mainstay in the WWE calendar ever since. Jim Duggan was the first ever winner.

Who has won the most Royal Rumble matches?

Stone Cold Steve Austin has the most wins to his name in the event, picking up three between 1997 and 2001. A number of wrestlers have enjoyed two victories, with Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Batista, Edge, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Triple H all having done so.