'We are taking this matter seriously' - Man Utd issue strong response to Antony allegations after warnings from domestic abuse charities

Manchester United have released a statement acknowledging the allegations made against winger Antony.

United had stayed silent after Antony was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin in June and had not made any official comment after Cavallin gave more details of the player's alleged behaviour, including threatening to throw her out of a speeding car, cutting her finger and punching her breast implant.

The club finally released a statement on their official website on Wednesday. It read: "Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments. As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

Antony has released two separate statements denying the allegations of violence.