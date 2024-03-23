How to watch the Kansas Jayhawks vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA March Madness Round 2 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

In a No. 5 vs. No. 4 matchup in the NCAA March Madness Tournament Midwest Region, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-7) face the Kansas Jayhawks (23-10) in second-round action, with both sides eyeing a spot in the Sweet 16.

The Jayhawks survived a scare on Thursday night against No. 13-seed Samford to win 93-89 and advance to the round of 32. The same day, No. 5-seed Gonzaga (26-7) made light work of No. 12-seed McNeese 86-65 for their own round-of-64 victory. And the two outfits have now lined up what will surely be one of March Madness' most highly-anticipated round 2 games.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Kansas Jayhawks vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA Round 2 Game.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs tip-off time & stadium

The Jayhawks will face off against the Bulldogs this Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Round 2 match is set at 3:15 p.m. ET/ 12:15 p.m. PT in the US.

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:15 p.m. ET/ 12:15 p.m. PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

How to watch the Kansas Jayhawks vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Round 2 game can watch the game live on CBS.

To stream the game, Paramount+ is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Paramount+ has two plans, but you must subscribe to the higher of the two (Paramount+ with Showtime) to stream live March Madness games on CBS. CBS will air a handful of first-round and second-round games.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99/month and lets you watch your local CBS network live. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for all new users, so you can sign up before the main part of the tournament tips off Thursday, watch the first and second rounds, and then cancel before the free trial week ends without paying a penny.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Team News and Key Performers

Kansas Jayhawks Team News

In a season mired with injuries and inconsistency, Kansas certainly could have used an easy first-round win to build some confidence. Still, the Jayhawks just about did enough to hold on for a 93-89 victory at the Delta Center.

Forward KJ Adams finished with 20 points, while an injured Hunter Dickinson, who sported a shoulder wrap, scored 19. Nicolas Timberlake also scored 19 points, none bigger than his late 3 and free throws to help Kansas ride out the win.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Team News

Graham Ike was the star of the show for the Bulldogs last time out. Ike scored 16 points, made all six of his field goals and all four free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds to power fifth-seeded Gonzaga over No. 12 seed McNeese State 86-65 on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Anton Watson added 13 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. Ben Gregg had 12 points, Nolan Hickman scored 11, and Dusty Stromer finished with 10 for the hot-shooting Bulldogs.

Head-to-Head Record