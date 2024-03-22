How to watch IPL 2024 in the United States

Don't miss any of the new IPL action this season

DISH has Willow as part of it's additional "Best for Sports" add-on.

Willow HD and Willow Extra are available on DirecTV channels 625/626. Only available with their Premier package.

It's officially time to get excited for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the 2024 season gets underway on March 23. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the reigning champions and kick off the season by hosting the Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB).

Last season was full of twists and turns, and the final lived up to that exact vibe. The title almost looked sure to be the Gujarat Titans, but perseverance, several boundaries later, and a slick final shot by Ravindra Jadeja made the 2023 title CSK's.

If there's one thing guaranteed for the 2024 season, it's more drama, fresh new players, and unique storylines that only live sport can write.

If you're in the United States, you don't want to miss any of the action the IPL 2024 season offers. GOAL has your go-to guide on how you can catch every IPL match this season:

How can I watch the IPL 2024 season in the US?

The IPL 2024 season will be available in the United States on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters specifically to cricket fans nationwide and has a singular focus on the sport. Check out GOAL's detailed guide on how to watch cricket on Willow TV.

The easiest way to access Willow TV's coverage of the IPL is with SlingTV. The streaming services carry Willow TV and Willow Xtra.

SlingTV offers two packages with Willow TV, the Dashkin Flex Pack and the Desi Binge Plus.

Dakshin Flex Pack

Along with access to key IPL channels, Willow HD and Willow Xtra, the Dakshin Flex Pack offers additional entertainment with channels like Vijay TV, Asianet, and Maa TV.

You can add the Dakshin Flex Pack to your Sling Blue or Sling Orange package for an additional $10 monthly or a one-off payment of $99 for the year.

Desi Binge Plus

Like the Dakshin Flex Pack, the Desi Binge Plus pack offered by Sling gives you access to the two key Indian Premier League channels you need. This package is recommended for viewers looking for the best in Hindi entertainment and includes additional channels like SonyLIV and Star.

WillIow TV is also available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV - which makes watching the IPL 2024 season all that much easier.

FAQs

How can I watch the IPL 2024 season on mobile and tablet?

You can watch IPL games on your mobile and tablet through Willow TV, though make sure your device is compatible with the app.

Is the IPL subject to blackouts?

Because of its international status and single-channel broadcast, the IPL is not subject to domestic United States blackouts.

Is the IPL on ESPN+?

No, the IPL is not available to watch on ESPN+. The IPL 2024 season can only be streamed through Willow TV in the USA.

When does the IPL 2024 season start?

The IPL 2024 season will begin on March 23. There will be 70 league games and four playoff games, concluding on May 29.

Not only is there new team news for the 2024 season, but for the first time, the IPL will implement the Smart Replay System to help umpires make quicker and more accurate decisions.

What teams are playing in the IPL 2024 season?

