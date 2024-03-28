How to watch the AFL 2024 season in the United States

How to catch the latest season of Aussie rules football

The AFL 2024 season is well and truly underway, with a dozen-and-a-half sides from almost every corner of Australia jostling for success, silverware and a place in history among the greats.

After Collingwood held off Brisbane in one of the great modern AFL Grand Final fights at Melbourne Cricket Ground last year, the current campaign continues to deliver big scores, superb performances and water-cooler moments, week in, week out.

Not only are the usual suspects from Melbourne and Victoria in the conversation, but rivals from New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia are all firmly in the mix, too, amid what is shaping up to be a blockbuster year.

If you’re in the United States, you won’t want to miss a moment of Australian rules football action this term, so how can you catch it all? Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about where to watch the 2024 AFL season in all its glory.

How can I watch the AFL 2024 season in the US?

Getty Images

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 AFL season will be shown on Fox Sports 2, or FS2, one of the main channels provided by the Fox Sports Network. The channel is carried on cable and satellite and by multiple streaming services, including Sling TV.

Available in three packages - Sling Blue, Sling Orange and Sling Blue + Orange - the streamer can be a one-stop shop for all your AFL needs, with the first and third options both including FS2 in their lineup.

Prices start from as low as $20.00 per month and allow you to get started straight off the bat with catching punts, goals and points from the 2024 AFL season. For further information, check out GOAL's guide to Sling TV here.

FAQs

Getty Images

How can I watch the AFL 2024 season on mobile and tablet?

You can watch games from across the 2024 AFL season on your mobile and tablet devices through either the Fox Sports app or the Sling TV app.

Make sure you have updated your software to the current package before you start to download any application to ensure you can operate at the best level.

Is the AFL 2024 season subject to blackouts?

The 2024 AFL season is not subject to domestic blackouts. As a sport aired from an international market and offered through single-channel broadcast, it does not compete with local or regional coverage across the country.

Therefore, fans needn’t worry about missing a match because it is outside their area, with every game broadcast by Fox Sports 2 available across the United States.

Is the AFL 2024 season on ESPN+?

The 2024 AFL season is not shown on ESPN+. ESPN previously held broadcast rights in the United States for Australian rules football, and did once stream fixtures through their ESPN+ service, but no longer do.

When does the AFL 2024 season start?

The 2024 AFL season has already begun. The campaign kicks off in early March with an exclusive Opening Round, focusing on fixtures played outside of the sport’s traditional home market of Victoria.

The regular season will progress through late August before the 2024 AFL finals will take place in September between the top eight sides on the AFL ladder.

What teams are playing in the IPL 2024 season?

Eighteen teams will compete in the 2024 AFl season, continuing the regular format and make-up of the competition since the 2012 introduction of Greater Western Sydney.

The competition will expand by one team in 2028, with the inclusion of the league’s first Tasmania-based team, expanding the competition to all six of Australia’s states.