How to watch the Oakland Grizzlies vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness Round 2 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The eleventh-seeded NC State Wolfpack (23-14, 14-11 ACC) will face the 14th-seeded Oakland Grizzlies (24-11, 18-5 Horizon League) in the second round of the NCAA March Madness tournament this Saturday, with a spot in the sweet 16 up for grabs.

ACC Tournament champion NC State will look to continue their magical run in March Madness as a No. 11 seed in the tournament. The Wolfpack (22-14), who won five games in five days to raise an ACC title trophy for the first time in 37 years, thrashed the sixth-seeded Texas Tech 80-67 in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The Golden Grizzlies pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the 2024 NCAA tournament, knocking off blue-blood third-seeded Kentucky 80-76 in the first round.

The stage is now set for a showdown between two schools—Oakland and NC State—both of whom pulled off unexpected victories to vie for a trip to the Sweet 16 in the South region.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Oakland Grizzlies vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness Round 2 Game.

Oakland Grizzlies vs. NC State Wolfpack tip-off time & stadium

The Oakland Grizzlies will face off against the NC State Wolfpack this Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Second Round match is set at 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT.

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

How to watch the Oakland Grizzlies vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness First Round game between the Oakland Grizzlies and the NC State Wolfpack can watch the game live on TBS. To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS, and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service upfront — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now; this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Oakland vs. NC State Team News and Key Performers

Oakland Grizzlies Team News

Oakland progressed to the second round of the tournament thanks to a historic performance from Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke. He stunned third-seeded Kentucky by scoring 32 points, while Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend added 17 for Oakland.

NC State Wolfpack Team News

NC State have earned plenty of plaudits for their balance at the ACC Tournament, getting incredible contributions from Mo Diarra, Michael O'Connell, and Casey Morsell.

Diarra, for one, shone in the last game against Texas Tech with a match-high 12 rebounds and 17 points, second only to Forward-Center Ben Middlebrooks (21 points) in the game.

The DJs - Burns and Horne - have also stolen the eyeballs in March Madness. Forward Burns, the ACC Tournament MVP, had 16 points and one assist last time out, while Raleigh native guard DJ Horne, who returned to his hometown with hopes of winning a championship, delivered 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two men's basketball programs. The Wolfpack are in the Big Dance in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014-15. In 2015, they only advanced to the second weekend.

The Golden Grizzlies' win over the eight-time national champions Kentucky was a monumental one for Oakland. It was their second-ever NCAA tournament win, but first in the field of 64.