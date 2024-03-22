How to watch Clemson Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, tip-off, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the Clemson Tigers vs. New Mexico Lobos NCAA March Madness First Round game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

In what is arguably the most exciting matchup from the West Region of the March Madness bracket, the No. 6 Clemson Tigers (21-11) take on the No. 11 New Mexico Lobos (26-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Tigers, who had an up-and-down 2023-24 regular season, have lost three out of their past four games and are coming off a disappointing 76-55 loss to Boston College in Washington, DC, in the ACC tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lobos (10-8 in conference play) are riding on a four-game winning streak and won the Mountain West tournament as a No. 6 seed last Saturday, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Clemson vs. New Mexico NCAA Game.

Clemson vs New Mexico tip-off time & stadium

The Tigers will face off against the Lobos this Friday, March 22, 2024, at the FexEX Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA March Madness First-Round match is set at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Date Friday, March 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:10 p.m. ET/ 12:10 p.m. PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee, USA

How to watch the Clemson Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos NCAA match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness First Round game between the Clemson Tigers and New Mexico Lobos can watch the game live on truTV. To stream the game, Sling TV is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Plans for Sling TV start at $40.00/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 40 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Sling TV is a no-brainer for basketball and general sports fans.

Clemson vs New Mexico Team News and Key Performers

Clemson Tigers Team News

Clemson will hang its hopes on dominant big man PJ Hall, a 6-foot-10 senior center who is averaging 18.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting. He made the All-ACC first team and finished third in ACC Player of the Year voting.

Other Tigers averaging double figures are Joseph Girard III (15.7) and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) (12.3). Girard is second in the squad for scoring and has posted nine 20-point games and 27 with multiple 3-pointers, including 13 where he made four or more.

New Mexico Lobos Team News

Led by senior guard Jalen House, the son of former NBA guard Eddie House, the Lobos are red hot entering the NCAA Tournament thanks to their run at the conference tournament.

In that run, House combined for 92 points in four knockout games. He finished with 28 points and five rebounds with three 3-pointers in New Mexico's victory over San Diego State last Saturday in the conference tournament final.

In addition to House, the Lobos will turn to sophomore guard Donovan Dent and senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr for inspiration on the glass.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the first meeting between Clemson and New Mexico. This marks the fourth time under Head Coach Brad Brownell that the Tigers have advanced to the NCAA Tournament (14 times overall).