How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Yale Bulldogs NCAA March Madness First Round game: Live stream, TV channel, tip-off, stats & everything you need to know

In what will be a matchup of conference tournament champions, the No. 4 Auburn Tigers (27-7) square off against the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs (22-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday evening. The winner of this tie will face the winner of San Diego State vs. UAB in the second round of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Auburn embarked on a stunning six-game winning streak to finish the regular season and conference tournament, beating Florida 86-67 in the finale to win the SEC championship.

Their opponent in the Round of 64 is No. 13 Yale, who won the Ivy League Tournament over Brown in buzzer-beating style to book their place in the NCAA tournament.

Auburn Tigers vs. Yale Bulldogs tip-off time & stadium

The Tigers will face off against the Bulldogs this Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA First Round match is set at 4:15 p.m. ET/ 1:15 p.m. PT.

Date Friday, March 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:15 p.m. ET/ 1:15 p.m. PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington, USA

How to watch the Auburn Tigers vs. Yale Bulldogs NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness First Round game between the Auburn Tigers and the Yale Bulldogs can watch the game live on TNT. To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service up front — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Auburn Tigers vs. Yale Bulldogs Team News and Key Performers

Auburn Tigers Team News

The Tigers are one of the best teams in the country, and boast one of the deepest rosters in the NCAA tournament, with 11 players averaging over double-digits in minutes per game.

Johni Broome (16.2 ppg), Jaylin Williams (12.6 ppg), and Chad Baker-Mazara (10.3 ppg) lead the Tigers’ offense.

Yale Bulldogs Team News

Danny Wolf stars for Yale and leads the team in scoring (14.3 points per game), rebounding (9.8) and blocked shots (43).

John Poulakidas (second at 13.1 ppg) and August Mahoney (fifth at 10.3) have made 75 and 70 three-pointers, respectively.

Head-to-Head Records

The first-ever meeting between the two men's basketball programs was held on December 5, 2021, with Auburn dominating Yale to win comfortably with a 86–64 scoreline. The Tigers have never lost a game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament under coach Bruce Pearl. They got eliminated in the second round in 2018, 2022 and 2023, but made it all the way to Final Four in 2019 before Virginia narrowly topped them one game shy of the national championship.