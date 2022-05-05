Watch: Frankfurt fans storm pitch after German side reaches Europa League final
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Eintracht Frankfurt's support has been one of the stories of the Europa League, and the German side's supporters were at it again on Thursday as their side booked a spot in the final.
Fans rushed the field after the club took down West Ham to seal their spot in Seville, where they will meet Rangers.
Frankfurt fans previously made headlines for their vast numbers at Camp Nou against Barcelona, and now the club's supporters will have one more trip to make with European glory on the line.
