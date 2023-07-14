How to watch Formula One: channels & streaming options

Everything you need to know about where to stream and catch the 2023 Formula One season

The 2023 Formula One season is speeding towards the halfway mark, as the world’s biggest motorsport competition continues to jet around the globe delivering non-stop racing action and drama on-and-off the track.

With Red Bull and Max Verstappen in the box seat for a third consecutive Drivers’ Championship crown, and the rest of the competition hanging onto their coattails, it might not be the closest year on record, but there are still millions of fans across the United States and around the world tuning in - and with a 22-race campaign being broadcast over cable television, satellite providers and streaming services, there’s plenty of ways to scratch the need for speed.

So put on your helmet, step into the cockpit and allow GOAL to take you through the 2023 Formula One season, including when and where to watch races live and on-demand, the pros and cons of each option, and just what will suit your viewing preferences.

2023 Formula One season channels and streaming services

Where can I watch the 2023 Formula One season?

The 2023 Formula One season will be covered across the United States by two main broadcasters, in ABC and ESPN, as part of an ongoing deal struck by the sport’s powerbrokers. The contract was extended last October to cover the next three seasons, making this the first year of a revised five-year deal.

Across the agreement, all 22 races, along with practice sessions, qualification and sprint races, will be shared across terrestrial broadcasters and cable television providers, while numerous races will also be simulcast through streaming services, offering multiple ways to watch the 2023 Formula One season.

Unlike several other sports across North America which share broadcast duties with regional sports networks (RSNs), Formula One’s global popularity means all raw content is effectively taken from an independent provider, Formula One Management, who offers a world feed to broadcasters.

Best terrestrial and cable channels to watch 2023 Formula One season

ABC

ESPN

Best streaming apps to watch 2023 Formula One season

ESPN+

F1 TV

What is the world feed in Formula One?

The world feed is the informal name given to the broadcast production service offered by Formula One Management (FOM) each season. With Formula One among the most-watched sports across the globe, the sport has moved to centralize live coverage of races.

Starting from 2004, FOM has effectively broadcast a single unitary showcase that is picked up by all of the sport’s individual partners in each country, such as ABC and ESPN in North America. These broadcasts are then individually tailored by the host channel with their own color commentary, so as to be best suited to a local audience.

Currently, the United States does not additionally tailor their feed. Instead, they take the altered broadcast from the UK’s Sky Sports F1 channel, which effectively functions as an English-language catch-all for broadcasters. No matter where you are in the United States, any television coverage you will see of the 2023 Formula One season will stem from this, including practice sessions, qualification and sprint races.

How to watch 2023 Formula One season on terrestrial television

You can watch the 2023 Formula One season on terrestrial television with ABC. The broadcaster has the rights to broadcast a number of races each season, with five specifically allotted to the channel for the current campaign.

The network previously aired races dating back well into the twentieth century but only returned to the fold when sister cable channel ESPN picked up the rights from NBC on a multi-year deal starting in 2018. As part of that partnership, they show a handful of races each year, with this year’s slate including the Miami, Monaco, Canada, United States and Mexico Grand Prix's.

ABC offers only coverage of the race itself at its events, however, and do not broadcast any of the practice sessions, qualification and sprint races that accompany each race weekend, with them instead shown on ESPN.

Best terrestrial television to watch Formula One

ABC

Pros and cons of terrestrial television

Pros

Less hassle - casual fans can get their fix without signing up for extra streaming services

Cons

Limited coverage - access to only the main events

How to watch 2023 Formula One season on cable and satellite television

If you’re looking to cover all your bases, then you can watch the 2023 Formula One season on cable and satellite television with ESPN. The channel has held the rights to broadcast the sport in the United States since 2018 and provide coverage of all other races not covered by ABC across the course of the season.

The schedule is broken down between the main ESPN channel and its ESPN2 offshoot, with the former broadcasting thirteen races this season and the latter showcasing five. Between them and ABC, they effectively cover all aspects of the 2023 Formula One season.

In addition, ESPN and ESPN2 will cover practice sessions, qualification and sprint races in full, allowing consumers to get the maximum experience for their Formula One fix. These channels can be found through various cable and satellite packages - each with its pros and cons. Remember to make sure you get the right price for your needs.

Best cable providers to watch Formula One

Cox - $56.00–$139.00 per month

- $56.00–$139.00 per month Optimum - $35.00–$115.00 per month

- $35.00–$115.00 per month Spectrum - $59.99 per month

- $59.99 per month Xfinity - $20.00–$80.00 per month

Best satellite providers to watch Formula One

DIRECTV- $64.99–$154.99 per month

$64.99–$154.99 per month DISH - $79.99–$109.99 per month

Pros and cons of cable and satellite TVs

Pros

Variety - access to packages that cover sports, film, news and entertainment

- access to packages that cover sports, film, news and entertainment Coverage - access to a range of Formula One content

Cons

Price - another monthly cost to accommodate

How to watch Formula One on streaming services

If you really want to embrace and watch the 2023 Formula One season in full fashion, then you can do so with one of the two streaming options available for the sport. Firstly, there is ESPN+, the streaming arm of the cable channel, which will allow you to simulcast select races and view them on catch-up too.

But for full coverage, you can see each and every race across the campaign with F1 TV, the sport’s own streaming app. Not only will you be covered for each event, but you’ll also get Formula Two, Formula Three and Porsche Cup races thrown in for good measure.

The former can be found through multiple streaming providers, though the latter is harder to locate. You will likely need to purchase it separately as a streaming app, though do ensure you have a compatible device with which to use it before you do.

Best streaming services to watch Formula One

DIRECTV STREAM - $64.99–$154.99 per month

- $64.99–$154.99 per month fuboTV - $74.99–$94.99 per month

- $74.99–$94.99 per month Sling TV - $40.00–$55.00 per month

- $40.00–$55.00 per month YouTube TV - $72.99 per month

Best streaming apps to watch Formula One

ESPN+ - $9.99 per month

- $9.99 per month F1 TV - $9.99 per month

Pros and cons of streaming services

Pros

No cables - ditching satellite and cable television means you’ve got a clean multimedia interface

- ditching satellite and cable television means you’ve got a clean multimedia interface Affordable - F1 TV and ESPN+ offer affordable options next to many other providers

Cons

Limited range of access - restricted to a world of possibility outside of Formula One

- restricted to a world of possibility outside of Formula One Internet speed - be aware you will need a high-quality internet provider for uninterrupted streaming

FAQS

How can I watch Formula One live?

You can watch Formula One live through ABC, ESPN or F1 TV, depending on your personal preferences.

How can I watch Formula One on mobile and tablet?

You can watch Formula One on your mobile and tablet through F1 TV, though make sure to confirm that the app is supported by your device.

Where can I watch the United States Grand Prix?

The United States Grand Prix, the second of this year’s home races in Formula One, will be shown on ABC and F1 TV. The Las Vegas Grand Prix, which comes near the end of the 2023 season, will be shown on ESPN and F1 TV.

Do I need a VPN to watch Formula One?

You do not need a VPN to watch Formula One; however, you may wish to pick one up regardless in order to factor in different coverage throughout the season as well as additional sports programming you may hope to catch away from the track.

The final say

Despite the fact there are a variety of ways to watch the 2023 Formula One season and catch all the on-track action, it could not be simpler to see each and every race, with an ESPN subscription all you need alongside your terrestrial broadcast from ABC to get your fix.

If you are wanting to race all the way to the checkered flag, however, then it may be smart to get a larger cable package or streaming provider that can cover additional bases outside of Formula One while not shortchanging your viewing experience.