USWNT vs Canada: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Having edged their quarter-final opponents on penalties, the United States and Les Rouges face off for a shot at a gold medal

The U.S. women's national team will look to ensure their shot at an Olympic medal is a golden one when they face Canada in the women's tournament semi-finals at Tokyo 2020.

Having edged out the Netherlands in a World Cup final rematch, the USWNT are guaranteed to play for a podium finish - but will be determined to beat Les Rouges in Kashima.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games USWNT vs Canada Date August 2, 2021 Times 4am ET, 1am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position USWNT roster Goalkeepers Campbell, Fanch, Naeher Defenders Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn, Krueger, O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett Midfielders Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Macario, K Mewis, S Mewis Forwards Heath, Lloyd, Morgan, Press, Rapinoe, Williams

Having arrived in Japan as overwhelming favourites, the USWNT have struggled to make their mark on the tournament, with just one regular-time win - a 6-1 demolition of New Zealand - to their name.

However, their penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals means Vlatko Andonovski's pursuit of an Olympic gold to match their World Cup crown remains alive - and with talents like Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe set to start, they will fancy their chances.

Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Horan, Ertz, S Mewis; Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath.

Position Canada roster Goalkeepers Labbe, Sheridan, McLeod Defenders Chapman, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Riviere, Lawrence, Gilles, Carle Midfielders Quinn, Grosso, Scott, Fleming, Schmidt Forwards Rose, Leon, Sinclair, Viens, Prince, Beckie, Huitema

Like their opponents, Les Rouges have won just the single game at Tokyo 2020 during 90 minutes, a 2-1 victory over Chile in the group stage, and given the pedigree of the USWNT they undoubtedly enter as underdogs, even with their shootout success against Brazil.

Bev Priestman's team have no shortage of matchwinners among their ranks however, not least skipper Christine Sinclair - who at 38 is likely looking at her final chance to snag a gold medal after bronze finishes in London and Rio on her previous Olympic campaigns.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Labbe; Lawrence, Gilles, Buchanan, Chapman; Scott; Fleming, Quinn; Sinclair; Beckie, Prince.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

USWNT results Canada results Netherlands 2 (2)-(4) 2 USWNT (Jul 30) Canada 0 (4)-(3) 0 Brazil (Jul 30) USWNT 0-0 Australia (Jul 27) Canada 1-1 Great Britain (Jul 27) New Zealand 1-6 USWNT (Jul 24) Chile 1-2 Canada (Jul 24) Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Jul 21) Japan 1-1 Canada (Jul 21) USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 5) USNWT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 1)

Head-to-head