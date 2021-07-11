USMNT vs Haiti: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Despite having called upon a mostly domestic-based squad, the Stars and Stripes are still among the sides to beat as they face off with Les Grenadiers

The USMNT will kick off their 2021 Gold Cup campaign when they take on Haiti in Group B on Sunday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Stars and Stripes will look to go one further than two years ago, when they came up short against Mexico in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

They'll look to make it a winning start against Les Grenadiers, who reached the semi-finals two years ago and are heavy underdogs for this competition.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, team news and more.

Game USMNT v Haiti Date July 11, 2021 Time 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & squads

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Turner, Johnson, Guzan Defenders Cannon, Vines, Pines, Zimmerman, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Bello Midfielders Busio, Roldan, Yueill, Lletget, Williamson, Acosta Forwards Arriola, Gioacchini, Zardes, Dike, Hoppe, Lewis

Just the four nominal non-domestic players have been named for the Gold Cup by coach Gregg Berhalter - though there is a place for Daryl Dike, who spent time last term on loan with Barnsley in the Championship in England.

Among the uncapped players are defensive duo Donovan Pines and James Sands, midfield pair Eryk Williamson and Gianluca Busio, and forward Matthew Hoppe, the Schalke man one of those few callups from abroad.

Predicted USMNT starting XI : Turner; Cannon, Robinson, Zimmerman, Vines; Lletget, Yueill, Roldan; Arriola, Dike, Lewis.

Position Haiti roster Goalkeepers Duverger, Rouaud, Sylvestre Defenders Lafrance, Christian, Arcus, Geffrard, Ade, Lambese, Dulysse, Experience Midfielders Etienne, Alceus, Herivaux, Saba, Clerveaux, Pierre Forwards Nazon, Pierrot, Louima, Deedson, Damus, Antoine

Having beaten off St Vincent & the Grenadines and Bermuda in convincing fashion to book their place in this year's tournament, Jean-Jacques Pierre may well choose to keep faith with the side he picked last time out.

That would mean a start up front for Guingamp's Frantzdy Pierrot, with Miami's goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre expected to get the pick between the sticks.

Predicted Haiti starting XI: Sylvestre; Arcus, Ade, Geffrard, Experience; Alceus, Etienne, Pierre; Antoine, Pierrot, Nazon.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

USMNT results Haiti results USMNT 4-0 Costa Rica (Jun 9) Haiti 4-1 Bermuda (Jul 6) USMNT 3-2 Mexico (AET) (Jun 6) Haiti 6-1 St Vincent & the Grenadines (Jul 2) USMNT 1-0 Honduras (Jun 3) Canada 3-0 Haiti (Jun 15) Switzerland 2-1 USMNT (May 30) Haiti 0-1 Canada (Jun 12) Northern Ireland 1-2 USMNT (Mar 28) Haiti 1-0 Nicaragua (Jun 8)

Head-to-head