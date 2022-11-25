How to watch USA World Cup Soccer games on Sling TV: where to watch, live streams and prices

A complete all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the World Cup in the USA on Sling TV

For the first time in several years, the US men’s soccer team is heading into a World Cup with an enviable squad. With a mixture of experience and young talent, fans can look forward to watching a side that can compete at the highest level.

However, being able to watch the USMNT play in Qatar without cable was an issue that troubled fans. That is until Sling TV provided the perfect alternative.

With all of the Qatar World Cup’s 64 games on offer, Sling TV is the ideal option for fans looking to get their winter soccer fix. Whether it’s the two remaining group stage clashes against England and Iran, or a lengthy tournament run, there is plenty of action to look forward to.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is an app-based streaming service that shows live TV via an internet connection. Whether you are at home or on the go, Sling TV is available on smartphones, smart TVs and tablets.

With over 120,000 movies and shows available on demand there is something for everyone, including soccer fans. Sling TV is showing every World Cup game live as the USMNT hope to go the distance in Qatar. With no hidden fees, no long-term contracts and no wires fans can follow all the action in one place no matter where you are in the country.

Go to sling.com/programming/sports to check out the latest packages.

What packages do they offer?

The streaming giant offers a number of add-ons and options for customers to choose from. However, for all the 2022 Qatar World Cup games, the option fans need is Sling Blue.

Sling Blue includes coverage from both Fox and FS1 who will be broadcasting the group stage games. The knockout rounds and the final will however only be shown on Fox.

How can I join Sling TV?

Creating a Sling TV account to watch the World Cup couldn’t be easier. All soccer fans need is an email address and a password and can be up and running within a matter of minutes.

How much is Sling TV to watch Team USA at the World Cup?

Sling TV currently costs just $20 a month for the first month which is a bargain deal in order to watch every World Cup game in Qatar. There are also various add-ons such as Sports Extra for fans who want even more sports content.

Sling Blue not only gives you the World Cup thrills and spills but also 50 hours of DVR storage, perfect if you miss any of those early morning games. Sling TV is $40 a month after the first month but customers can cancel at any time.

Can I watch it on my TV or phone?

Sling TV is available on a range of devices, so whether you are at home or on the go you don’t have to miss a minute of World Cup action.

The Sling TV app can be downloaded onto both Android and Apple devices, as well as Smart TVs and games consoles including XBOX and PlayStation.

Is there a Sling TV free trial?

There is no Sling TV free trial option, but fans are granted 50% off their first month of membership when signing up. With no long term contracts customers can cancel their subscription at any time.

How are the USMT doing at the World Cup?

For fans concerned that Gregg Berhalter’s men will struggle in Qatar, there are plenty of famous faces looking to light up the tournament. Sergino Dest, formerly of Barcelona, plies his trade for Serie A champions AC Milan and is a real threat from defence.

There is plenty of talent in midfield with Leeds’ Tyler Adams and 20-year-old young star Giovanni Reyna who plays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany. Leading the line will be Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic who is arguably the biggest name in the team.

The USMNT haven’t had the strongest start after a 1-1 draw against Gareth Bale’s Wales team, but will look to bounce back against England on Friday, November 25 and Iran on Tuesday, November 29. As the table currently stands team USA will need to win both of their remaining two games to qualify for the knockout stages.

