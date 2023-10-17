Uruguay vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier between Uruguay and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second-placed Brazil will be hoping to catch Argentina at the top of the standings as they prepare to face Uruguay in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Brazilians started their campaign with a 5-1 win over Bolivia and then followed that up with a narrow win over Peru. In their third game however, they were held by Venezuela.

Uruguay's only win in their three matches so far came in the opener against Chile. They lost to Ecuador and were held by Colombia but will hope to pull off an upset against Brazil who are the favourites to win.

Uruguay vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: October 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Centenario

Kick-off is at 8 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Uruguay vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

Uruguay has not reported any new injuries following their draw against Colombia, but it's probable that Marcelo Bielsa will make changes for the upcoming match against the team currently holding the second spot in the qualification standings.

Cristian Olivera and Mathias Olivera both made appearances off the bench against Colombia and their performances could earn them starting positions in the upcoming game.

Uruguay predicted XI: Mele; Nandez, R Araujo, Caceres, M Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde; C Olivera, De la Cruz, Rodriguez; Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Mele, Israel Defenders: Viña, Olivera, Piquerez, Méndez, Cáceres, Bueno, Rodríguez, Olaza Midfielders: Valverde, Nández, De la Cruz, Ugarte, Carballo, Martínez Forwards: Gómez, Rodríguez, Núñez, Torres, Pellistri, Canobbio, Olivera

Brazil team news

In Brazil's case, Casemiro was forced to leave the field with an injury during the game against Venezuela, making him a significant doubt for the Uruguay contest.

Danilo also had to be substituted in the first half of the Venezuela match due to a muscle issue and he is expected to leave the camp.

Brazil predicted XI: Ederson; Couto, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Guimaraes, Gerson; Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Lucas Perri Defenders: Gabriel Magalhaes, Bremer, Marquinhos, Nino, Vanderson, Caio Henrique, Renan Lodi Midfielders: Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Gerson, Raphael Veiga Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr., Rodrygo, Richarlison, Viniciur Jr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2021 Brazil 4 - 1 Uruguay World Cup qualifier November 2020 Uruguay 0 - 2 Brazil World Cup qualifier November 2018 Brazil 1 - 0 Uruguay Friendly March 2017 Uruguay 1 - 4 Brazil World Cup qualifier March 2016 Brazil 2 - 2 Uruguay World Cup qualifier

