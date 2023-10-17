This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Uruguay vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Estadio Centenario
How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier between Uruguay and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second-placed Brazil will be hoping to catch Argentina at the top of the standings as they prepare to face Uruguay in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Brazilians started their campaign with a 5-1 win over Bolivia and then followed that up with a narrow win over Peru. In their third game however, they were held by Venezuela.

Uruguay's only win in their three matches so far came in the opener against Chile. They lost to Ecuador and were held by Colombia but will hope to pull off an upset against Brazil who are the favourites to win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Uruguay vs Brazil kick-off time

Date:October 17, 2023
Kick-off time:8 pm EDT
Venue:Estadio Centenario

The game between Uruguay and Brazil will be played at the Estadio Centenario on Monday. Kick-off is at 8 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Uruguay vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

FanatizWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

Uruguay has not reported any new injuries following their draw against Colombia, but it's probable that Marcelo Bielsa will make changes for the upcoming match against the team currently holding the second spot in the qualification standings.

Cristian Olivera and Mathias Olivera both made appearances off the bench against Colombia and their performances could earn them starting positions in the upcoming game.

Uruguay predicted XI: Mele; Nandez, R Araujo, Caceres, M Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde; C Olivera, De la Cruz, Rodriguez; Nunez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rochet, Mele, Israel
Defenders:Viña, Olivera, Piquerez, Méndez, Cáceres, Bueno, Rodríguez, Olaza
Midfielders:Valverde, Nández, De la Cruz, Ugarte, Carballo, Martínez
Forwards:Gómez, Rodríguez, Núñez, Torres, Pellistri, Canobbio, Olivera

Brazil team news

In Brazil's case, Casemiro was forced to leave the field with an injury during the game against Venezuela, making him a significant doubt for the Uruguay contest.

Danilo also had to be substituted in the first half of the Venezuela match due to a muscle issue and he is expected to leave the camp.

Brazil predicted XI: Ederson; Couto, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Guimaraes, Gerson; Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius; Richarlison.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alisson, Ederson, Lucas Perri
Defenders:Gabriel Magalhaes, Bremer, Marquinhos, Nino, Vanderson, Caio Henrique, Renan Lodi
Midfielders:Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Gerson, Raphael Veiga
Forwards:Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr., Rodrygo, Richarlison, Viniciur Jr

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 2021Brazil 4 - 1 UruguayWorld Cup qualifier
November 2020Uruguay 0 - 2 BrazilWorld Cup qualifier
November 2018Brazil 1 - 0 UruguayFriendly
March 2017Uruguay 1 - 4 BrazilWorld Cup qualifier
March 2016Brazil 2 - 2 UruguayWorld Cup qualifier

