How to watch today's Uconn Huskies vs Northwestern Wildcats NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Uconn Huskies vs. Northwestern Wildcats NCAA March Madness Second Round game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 1-seed UConn Huskies (32-3, 21-2 Big East) and the No. 9-seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11, 12-9 Big Ten) will face off in the NCAA March Madness Tournament, with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Barclays Center.

Northwestern beat Florida Atlantic 77-65 in overtime in the first round of the competition. They were on the wrong of a 70-61 beating against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The Wildcats finished fourth in the conference's regular season standings, with a 12-8 record.

Connecticut throttled Stetson 91-52 in the round of 64. The Huskies overcame Marquette in the Big East Tournament Championship and won the conference's regular season title with an 18-2 conference record.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Uconn Huskies vs. Northwestern Wildcats NCAA Second Round Game.

Uconn Huskies vs. Northwestern Wildcats tip-off time & stadium

The Huskies will face off against the Wildcats this Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Second Round match is set at 7:45 p.m. ET/ 4:45 p.m. PT.

Date Sunday, March 24, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:45 p.m. ET/ 4:45 p.m. PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York, USA

How to watch the Uconn Huskies vs. Northwestern Wildcats NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA Second Round game between the Huskies and the Wildcats can watch the game live on truTV. To stream the game, Sling TV is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Plans for Sling TV start at $40.00/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 40 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Sling TV is a no-brainer for basketball and general sports fans.

Uconn Huskies vs. Northwestern Wildcats Team News and Key Performers

Uconn Huskies Team News

UConn has two potential star-men in Stephon Castle and 7ft 2in big man Donovan Clingan. Additionally, the Huskies feature experienced players such as Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, and Alex Karaban.

Newton leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 15.1 PPG and serving up 6.1 assists per game. Clingan is UConn's best rebounder, averaging 7.2 boards in each contest, while scoring 12.7 points per game.

Cam Spencer is the Huskies' three-point shooter, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from outside the arc.

Northwestern Wildcats Team News

Wildcats will be unable to call upon the services of G Ty Berry (11.6 PPG and 3.9 RPG in 23 games) and C Matthew Nicholson (5.3 PPG and 4.3 RPG in 29 games).

Boo Buie racks up points (19.3 PPG) and assists (five per game) to sit atop the team's scoring charts. Buie is also the top shooter from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Brooks Barnhizer is at the top of the Northwestern rebounding leaderboard with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.5 PPG and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the first-ever meeting between the two men's basketball programs.