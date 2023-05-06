Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Spurs against Crystal Palace in the Premier League in the US as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will take on Tottenham in a Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W12 D2), with that defeat coming at Selhurst Park last season (0-3). After three losses in their last four matches, Spurs will be desperate for a win.

Their chances to finish in the top four seem like a distant dream and they will hope to get a Europa League spot, provided they turn up the heat in the last four games and other results go their way.

However, Ryan Mason's troops have looked nervy at the start and have conceded a league-high 13 goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League this season – more than half of these (7) have come in their most recent three games (three vs Newcastle, one vs Man Utd, three vs Liverpool).

Crystal Palace will look to exploit this weakness, especially with Eberechi Eze up front, who has scored four Premier League goals since Roy Hodgson's return, more than any other Crystal Palace player. These four goals have come in his last five games, as many as he'd netted in his previous 33 appearances.

Kick-off Time

Game: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off: 11:00 am EDT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace is scheduled for May 6, 2023, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

It will kick off at 11:00 am EDT in the US.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

TV channels & streaming options

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A N/A

In the United States (US), the match will not be broadcasted.

Team News & Squad

Tottenham team news

Tottenham will continue to miss Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris.

Mason could set his team up in a 3-4-3 formation with Richarlison, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-min up front while Fraser Forster will be in goal replacing Lloris.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Porro Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

Crystal Palace team news

The Eagles will miss Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins, and Naouirou Ahamada. However, Nathaniel Clyne has returned to full training and is available.

Hodgson will likely stick with a more conventional 4-3-3 with Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew, and Wilfred Zaha up front.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth. Defenders Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward. Midfielders Doucoure, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Sambi Lokonga, Hughes, McArthur, Schlupp, Eze Forwards Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition 05/01/2023 Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Premier League 26/12/2021 Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 11/09/2021 Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Premier League 08/03/2021 Tottenham 4-1 Crystal Palace Premier League 13/12/2020 Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham Premier League

