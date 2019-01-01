Tottenham defender Aurier undergoes hand surgery

The Ivory Coast international damaged his hand while on international duty for his country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has undergone surgery on a hand injury suffered at the 2019 , the club confirmed.

Aurier was part of the squad which reached the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece in , where they bowed to .

During the competition, the right-back played only two games and suffered a hand injury during the Elephants' 1-0 loss to in their second Group D fixture.

Article continues below

Aurier has reported back to North London after his summer outings with Ivory Coast, but was missing in their 1-0 win over on Tuesday.

The club stated that the 26-year-old is currently having an isolated training and he is yet to train with the rest of the squad.

"Serge Aurier has undergone surgery to a hand injury suffered on international duty with the Ivory Coast during their Africa Cup of Nations campaign and is now undertaking a period of non-contact training before reintegrating with the first team," read the club statement.

Aurier will be hoping to be back in time for Tottenham's Premier League opener against on August 10.

Meanwhile, 's Victor Wanyama was also missing in Spurs' victory over the Madrid giants and the club have issued an update regarding his absence.

"Victor Wanyama reported irritation in his knee after training today and has remained in Enfield to be assessed," the club added.