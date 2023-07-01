Toronto vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Toronto and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto returns to home soil on Saturday to face Western Conference playoff candidates Real Salt Lake, who are still without an MLS away win this season after another defeat last week.

While the host team is second-bottom in the East and has recently fired its coach, the visitors from Utah have won four of their last six games in all competitions.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

With only three points in their last five games, Toronto announced in midweek that manager Bob Bradley will be removed from his duties with immediate effect.

The former USA coach led his team to 13th place last season after joining the Canadian club in November 2021, and with only Inter Miami below them in the Eastern Conference, they appear to be on track for a similarly disappointing finish this season.

Terry Dunfield has taken over as temporary head coach after moving up from his role as Under-17 coach, and the post-Bradley era will begin on Canada Day, when a top-six Western Conference team visits town.

In Saturday's game against Minnesota, Utah came back from a 2-0 deficit thanks to Danny Musovski's fourth league goal of the season in the 79th minute, before a last-gasp equalizer preserved Salt Lake's unbeaten June record intact.

Following multiple waves of pressure, Justen Glad smashed the ball home eight minutes into stoppage time, equalizing RSL's latest goal in MLS history and saving a point.

That triumph helped Pablo Mastroeni's team consolidate their position in the Western Conference playoff spots after 20 games, and Salt Lake has qualified for the postseason in four of the last five years.

Mastroeni and company are especially well positioned to capitalize on Toronto's struggles this weekend because they have the best away record in Major League Soccer in 2023, having collected 17 points out of a possible 30.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toronto vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

Toronto and Real Salt Lake face off on Jul 1 at BMO Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Toronto vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Toronto team news

The injury concerns revolve around Victor Vazquez, Jordan Perruzza, Jonathan Osorio, Shane O'Neill, Matt Hedges, Alonso Coello Camarero and Michael Bradley, who could all be unavailable once again. Sigurd Rosted will likely return to the squad having recovered from his injury.

Toronto FC possible XI: Johnson; Laryea, Mabika, Curic, Gutierrez; Kaye, Servania, Franklin; Insigne, Sapong, Bernardeschi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Romero Defenders Laryea, Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson Midfielders Osorio, Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne

Salt Lake team news

Erik Holt, Zack Farnsworth, and Alex Kei are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino, Damir Kreilach, and Pablo Ruiz are currently tied as the club's top scorers so far with four goals each. Bryan Oviedo is ready to start again having returned from injury midweek.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five games, Toronto has had a slight edge with two wins to Salt Lake's one win. Their last encounter was a 2-2 draw last season.

Useful links