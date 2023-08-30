Toronto vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Toronto and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, August 30, Toronto will play Philadelphia Union at BMO Field in Major League Soccer.

The home team's league performance has been nearly appalling, and temporary manager Terry Dunfield has had trouble restoring order. Toronto's most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss against Columbus Crew. With 19 points from 26 games, they have the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, had a successful weekend in league play after taking third in the just finished Leagues Cup. In their most recent match, they defeated Wayne Rooney's DC United 3-1, scoring all three goals in the opening period.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toronto vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Aug 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

How to watch Toronto vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Toronto team news

Toronto FC will miss Sean Johnson, their first-choice goalkeeper, due to ongoing hand surgery recovery. Greg Ranjitsingh, their third-string goalkeeper, is also unavailable due to knee surgery. Additionally, Cristian Gutierrez, Adama Diomande, and Latif Blessing are all contending with lower-body injuries.

Toronto FC possible XI: Romero; Franklin, Mabika, O'Neill, Petretta; Bradley; Servania, Vazquez, Osorio; Bernardeschi, Insigne

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Romero Defenders Laryea, Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson, Mabika Midfielders Osorio, Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr, Vazquez Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union do not have any injury concerns. Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza have been in fine form in front of goal and are expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Bedoya, McGlynn; Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, Philadelphia Union have won thrice while Toronto have only managed one win.

