Toronto vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On Wednesday, August 30, Toronto will play Philadelphia Union at BMO Field in Major League Soccer.
The home team's league performance has been nearly appalling, and temporary manager Terry Dunfield has had trouble restoring order. Toronto's most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss against Columbus Crew. With 19 points from 26 games, they have the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, had a successful weekend in league play after taking third in the just finished Leagues Cup. In their most recent match, they defeated Wayne Rooney's DC United 3-1, scoring all three goals in the opening period.
Toronto vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time
|Date:
|Aug 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|BMO Field
Toronto and Philadelphia Union face off on Aug 30 at BMO Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Toronto vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams
|Apple TV
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Toronto team news
Toronto FC will miss Sean Johnson, their first-choice goalkeeper, due to ongoing hand surgery recovery. Greg Ranjitsingh, their third-string goalkeeper, is also unavailable due to knee surgery. Additionally, Cristian Gutierrez, Adama Diomande, and Latif Blessing are all contending with lower-body injuries.
Toronto FC possible XI: Romero; Franklin, Mabika, O'Neill, Petretta; Bradley; Servania, Vazquez, Osorio; Bernardeschi, Insigne
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Johnson, Romero
|Defenders
|Laryea, Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson, Mabika
|Midfielders
|Osorio, Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr, Vazquez
|Forwards
|Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne
Philadelphia Union team news
Philadelphia Union do not have any injury concerns. Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza have been in fine form in front of goal and are expected to spearhead the attack once again.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Bedoya, McGlynn; Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Blake, Bendik
|Defenders
|Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner
|Midfielders
|Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach
|Forwards
|Uhre, Carranza, Torres
Head-to-Head Record
Over the course of their last five games, Philadelphia Union have won thrice while Toronto have only managed one win.