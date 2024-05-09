How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks are set to face off in the Western Conference Semifinals Game 2 on May 09, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at Paycom Center.

The Thunder lead the Western Conference second-round series by 1-0.

On May 08, 2024, the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks by 117-95.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are leading the Western Conference with a stellar overall record of 57-25. They average 120.1 points per game, which ranks them 3rd in the standings, as of writing this.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, are ranked 5th in the Western Conference, with a good overall record of 50-32. They average 117.9 points per game, ranking them 7th in the chart.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on May 09, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Date May 09, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Arena Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks live on the TV Channel - ESPN, and Live Streaming Platform - DirecTV.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

This season, shooting guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring an average of 27.6 points per game. With an impressive 46.6% field goal rate, his shooting accuracy stands out. Besides being a threat to score, he also sets up teammates by averaging 5.8 assists per game.

At the same time, big man Chet Holmgren is a force in the paint, very strong on the boards, averaging 16.0 and 8.4 rebounds per game. He is especially good at getting offensive boards, which he averages 1.8 per game.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Maxi Kleber, the power forward, is out right now with a shoulder issue. An AC joint split happened in his right shoulder, and he will be checked again in three weeks.

At the same time, Luka Dončić, the Mavericks' star point guard, keeps shining on the floor. Dončić is showing off his wide range of skills by averaging 28.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks in the NBA matchups: