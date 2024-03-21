How to watch TCU vs Utah State NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What you need to know about TCU vs Utah State in March Madness

Now that the full bracket has been released for the NCAA tournament one of the interesting games to keep an eye on during the first round will be No. 9 TCU vs No. 8 Utah State.

Utah State is coming off a winning the Mountain West Conference regular-season title thanks to a 27-6 (14-4 MWC) record but suffered a defeat in the semifinals of their conference tournament.

TCU on the other hand ended the season with a 21-12 (9-9 Big 12) record and suffered defeats in four of their last six games, including a staggering 15-point loss to Houston in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 8 vs No. 9 matchups tend to be tightly fought affairs and seeing as neither team ended the regular season with much momentum this game could easily go either way.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch No. 9 TCU vs No. 8 Utah State in the NCAA, plus plenty more.

No. 9 TCU vs No. 8 Utah State: Date & start time

Date Friday, March 22, 2024 Start time 9:55 p.m. ET / 7:55 a.m. PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Indianapolis, IN

Where to watch TCU vs Utah State on TV & stream live online

The No. 9 TCU vs No. 8 TBS game will air on TBS. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Max service.

TCU vs Utah State team news

TCU team news

Despite struggling down the final stretch of the season TCU has shown an ability to win big games and notably back-to-back top-10 wins over Oklahoma and Houston in January.

The Horned Frogs .500 record in the super-competitive Big 12 Conference also proved that they have the ability to compete with some of the nation's toughest teams, which will be critical if they hope to go on a run during the NCAA Tournament this year.

If star forward Emanuel Miller and guard Jameer Nelson Jr. can turn up the notch on offense the battle tested Horned Frogs may be one of the surprises of March this year.

Utah State team news

The Aggies started the year off as one of the hottest teams in the country and recorded a 19-2 record out of the gate before running into a few stumbling blocks later on during the season. They are also entering the NCAA Tournament with wins in eight of their last 10 games and loads of positive momentum on their side.

This year's trip to the big dance will be the third in the last four years for Utah State and the first under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle.

If Sprinkle can lead his team past the first round it will be Utah State's first win during March Madness since 2011.

