Sunderland vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sunderland against Sheffield United in the Championship on TV and online in the United States.

Sunderland will be looking to record successive wins in the Championship when they host Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

The Black Cats head into this fixture on the back of a slender 1-0 win over Norwich City, which ended a three-game losing streak.

They would hope to pick up another three points to boost their hopes for a top-six finish further. They are currently 10th in the standings but are just five points adrift of sixth-placed Milwall.

Meanwhile, United suffered a loss to Luton Town in their previous game, which was their third defeat in the last five games.

They can ill-afford to drop further points if they want to finish in the top two, which would ensure a direct qualification spot for the Premier League. Third-placed Middlesbrough are four points behind them and any further slip-ups will throw the direct qualification race wide open.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Sunderland vs Sheffield United date & kick-off time

Game: Sunderland vs Sheffield United Date: March 15, 2023 Kick-off: 4pm ET Venue: Stadium of Light

How to watch Sunderland vs Sheffield United on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on ESPN+.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+

Sunderland team news & squad

Sunderland will be without long-term absentees Ross Stewart & Corry Evans against Sheffield United. Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is also a doubt, along with Alex Pritchard, who picked up a knock in the previous week.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, O'Nien; Neil, Michut, Roberts, Ba, Clarke; Gelhardt

Position Players Goalkeepers Patterson, Bass. Defenders Huggins, Cirkin, Ballard, Batth, Wright, Hume, Alese, Anderson. Midfielders Roberts, Ba, Taylor, Clarke, Neil, Michut, Ekwah, O'Nien. Forwards Bennette, Lihadji, Roberts, Gooch, Gelhardt.

Sheffield United team news & squad

Sheffield will miss Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell due to injuries. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Sheffield possible XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Lowe; Berge, Norwood, Doyle; Ndiaye, McBurnie