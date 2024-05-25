How to watch today's Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars will take on the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM EDT.

Edmonton Oilers are ahead of the Stars with a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference series. In their most recent encounter on 24 May 2024, the Oilers won 3-2 in overtime.

The Dallas Stars are in first place in the Central Division with a great record of 52-21-9 overall and 26-11-4 at home. The Stars have scored 294 goals and given up 232, for a +62 scoring difference.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are in second place in the Pacific Division with an impressive record of 49-27-6 overall and a decent 21-18-2 away record. Based on their average of 3.6 goals per game, the Oilers have scored 292 goals, which is fourth in the NHL.

This upcoming encounter marks the fifth meeting between these two teams this season.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and Puck Drop Time

The electrifying NHL match between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers is set to take place on 25 May 2024, at 8:00 PM EDT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date 25 May 2024 Time 8:00 PM EDT Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers on the MAX Streaming Platform. Additionally, fans can enjoy this game by tuning into the TNT TV Channel.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Team News

Dallas Stars Team News

The availability of Jani Hakanpaa is uncertain due to his Lower body injury. Furthermore, Roope Hintz is listed as "Day-to-Day" with an upper-body injury.

Jason Robertson has contributed to 29 goals and set up 51 others, for a total of 80 points.

Additionally, Wyatt Johnston has scored 32 goals, which involves 3 power-play goals, and blocked 216 shots, which is quite amazing.

Edmonton Oilers Team News

Adam Henrique is mentioned as "Day-to-Day" with an ankle injury. Additionally, Leon Draisaitl's availability is uncertain due to an injury.

Connor McDavid has scored 32 goals and set up 100 assists, for 132 points.

Zach Hyman has taken 290 shots and scored 54 goals, which includes 15 power-play goals

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in NHL matchups: