How to watch today's Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche.

The top-seeded Dallas Stars will look to wrap off their series when they face the third-seeded Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their NHL Playoffs second round best-of-seven series Wednesday night.

Colorado took the series opener 4-3 in overtime, storming back from a 3-0 deficit. The Stars would bounce back, though. In game two, Dallas took a 4-0 lead in the first two periods and went on to win 5-3.

Then, they hit the road. It was a tight Game 3, but two empty net goals made it a 4-1 victory for the Stars. Then, in Game 4, they took a 3-0 lead before ultimately winning 5-1.

Will the Avalanche force a return to the Mile-High City or can the Stars close things out to progress to the Western Conference Finals?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Time 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The game will begin at 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT.

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Dallas Stars

Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) is the only injury concern for Dallas and has been ruled out of this match.

Wyatt Johnston has been the driving force for the Stars so far in the playoffs. He has seven goals and four assists in the playoffs. Jason Robertson led the club during the regular season with 29 goals and 51 assists. In the playoffs, he has three goals and seven assists, with two of the goals coming on the power play.

Jake Oettinger has been solid in the playoffs. He has a 2.02 GAA and a .923 save percentage in the playoffs. He made 24 saves for the Stars, who held a 34-25 advantage in shots on target in the game. He's slated to get the start between the pipes here as well.

Colorado Avalanche

RW Logan O'Connor (hip) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (knee) are out for the season. Otherwise, Avalanche boasts almost a clean bill of health.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen continue to lead the Avalanche, just as they did during the regular season. MacKinnon has a goal and two assists in the series, having three goals and nine assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Rantanen also has a goal and two assists to his name in this series, and three goals and nine assists in the postseason.

Goaltender Alexander Georgiev is expected to be in between the pipes again for Colorado. In the postseason, he has been right around average, with a 3.10 GAA and a .891 save percentage. Lately, he has been below .880 in save percentage, allowing four goals in two of the last three games.

Head-to-Head Record