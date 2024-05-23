How to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals tonight

Here's all you need to know about the penultimate round of this year's playoffs

The 2023-24 NHL postseason campaign has reached its apex, as the Stanley Cup Playoffs enter the climactic stage of its Conference Finals this month.

Just four teams remain in the mix for ice hockey’s biggest domestic prize in North America, and with last season’s victors, the Vegas Golden Knights, already sent home packing, there will be another name inscribed upon the trophy this time around.

Three of the top seeds from the competition’s four geographical divisions have made it to this penultimate stage of the playoff race, along with one other who has sprung an upset along the way - but now, all bets are off as to who will reach the finale itself.

But, as the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers meet in the Eastern Conference Finals and the Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals, how can you ensure that you do not miss a minute of action from the ice over the coming weeks?

Below, GOAL guides you through your options for where to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, including dates, faceoff times and more.

When are the 2024 NHL Conference Finals?

The 2024 NHL Conference Finals began on Wednesday, May 22, and, depending on the results, could progress as late as Tuesday, June 4.

They stretch for almost a fortnight in total, though if neither matchup requires the full seven games, they could finish as early as Wednesday, May 29.

What networks will air the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals?

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals are split by conference between a handful of major broadcasters and streamers, allowing plenty of options for coverage of the two matchups.

The Eastern Conference Finals, between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers, will be covered by ABC and ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

The Western Conference Finals, between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers, will be covered by TNT and truTV and streamed on Max.

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals schedule

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Date Time (ET) / Result Watch Wednesday, May 22 Rangers 0-3 Panthers ESPN / ESPN+ Friday, May 24 8:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+ Sunday, May 26 3:00 PM ABC / ESPN+ Tuesday, May 28 8:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Date Time (ET) / Result Watch Thursday, May 23 8:30 PM TNT / Max Saturday, May 25 8:00 PM TNT / Max Monday, May 27 8:30 PM TNT / Max Wednesday, May 29 8:30 PM TNT / Max

How to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals without cable

For those who do not have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to catch several of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals games through traditional broadcast television, thanks to ABC’s coverage of games from the Eastern Conference.

To fully access both however, you may wish to take out a subscription to a streaming package provider, such as Sling TV or Fubo, or separately access ESPN+ and MAX, which will cover all games between them.

Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on Sling TV

As one of the most affordable streaming providers on the marketplace, Sling TV offers two packages, Orange and Blue, available at $40.00 per month or a combined $55.00 per month, to ensure you are covered for the NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals.

ESPN, TNT and TBS are available on the former, though only the latter two channels feature on the Blue package. Either way, you’ll be able to catch every game from the climax of the 2023-24 NHL season and not miss a single shot with this subscription.

Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on Fubo

One of the best streamers for sports coverage in general, you’ll catch plenty of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup action with Fubo, who offer three plans - Pro at $75.00 per month, Elite at $90.00 per month and Premier at $100.00 per month - for English-language customers.

However, with that, you will only get one half of the Conference Finals, as Fubo does not carry TNT or TBS-affiliated channels such as truTV. It means you will need to take out another subscription if you want to cover the round in its entirety.

Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on ESPN+

For those wanting to go straight to the source and stream their Eastern Conference games from the 2024 Stanley Cup Conference Finals, you can subscribe to ESPN+, the pay-television channel’s own streaming service, and ensure you stay on top of all the action.

Priced at $10.99 per month, it’s one of the most affordable options for sports fans and aficionados out there, but you will still need to have another subscription if you want to watch the Western Conference action.

Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on Max

Rebranded from HBO Max, the Max streaming service will be the online home for the games shown on TNT and truTV across the NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals, with full coverage of all the action as it unfolds from the Western Conference over the next few weeks.

Available at $9.99 per month with ads or in two ad-free tiers at $15.99 and $19.99 per month, it is a little more expensive than its ESPN rival while not carrying any Eastern Conference action, though it does give access to the HBO and Max library.

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals are currently scheduled to begin on Monday, June 3. This date is only a placeholder based on the shortest timeframe available for the ongoing NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals.

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals will conclude no later than Monday, June 24, as laid out by the NHL’s postseason schedule. This date would require all remaining matches to include the full seven games however.

FAQs

What are the Conference Finals matchups for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The 2024 NHL Conference Finals matchups see the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers face the Florida Panthers.

All teams bar the Oilers were seeded top in their respective decisions, and came through two rounds of playoff action to reach this stage. The Oilers defeated the much-fancied Vancouver Canucks in five games to take their place here.

How many games are in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals?

Matches in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals are played in a traditional best-of-seven format. The winner is determined by the first four-game victories, and the bracket progresses from there.

The Conference Finals, like every other stage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, can consist of a minimum of four games and a maximum of seven games.

How many rounds are in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs have four rounds. Sixteen teams compete in the initial stage, known as the First round before the eight winning teams progress to the Second round.

Victors then meet in the Conference Finals, before the two remaining teams progress to the NHL Stanley Cup Finals themselves.

What channel are the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on?

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on ESPN+. The linear free-to-air channel will show all games from the showpiece matchup.

Rights for the NHL Stanley Cup Finals currently rotate between the NHL’s various rosters of postseason broadcasters. Last season’s finals were aired by TNT, marking the first time since 1994 they had not been shown on regular broadcast television in the United States.