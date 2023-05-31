Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will seek to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they host Dallas on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park.

The away team, on the other hand, aimed to extend their unbeaten streak to five games and continue their ascent up the league standings.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

When the teams met on Sunday, Sporting Kansas City easily defeated Portland Timbers 4-1. Peter Vermes' team fell behind to Franck Boli's opener, but Erik Thommy equalised before halftime, and second-half goals from Daniel Salloi and Felipe Hernandez, each side of Larrys Mabiala's own goal, completed the comeback.

As a result, the Wizards have moved up to 12th position in the MLS table's Western Conference and are now one win away from a play-in spot.

FC Dallas had to settle for a share of the spoils for the second game in a row after a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday at PayPal Park.

Nico Estevez's men were on course to go home empty-handed after falling behind to Benjamin Kikanovic's 70th-minute strike before Nkosi Tafari levelled matters in second-half stoppage time.

With 23 points from 14 games, the Hoops are fourth in the Western Conference standings, three points behind the top spot despite having played one fewer game.

The visitors have not performed well on the road recently, with only one victory in five away matches ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas face off on May 31 at Children's Mercy Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Sporting KC team news

Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the LAFC. Alan Pulido returned from injury last week and is expected to start the game. John Pulskamp has been called into action after Tim Melia's injury.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Davis, Castellanos, Voloder, Ndenbe; Radoja, Walter, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, Mcintosh Defenders Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Dallas team news

FC Dallas has Tarik Scott unavailable after he underwent ACL surgery. Paul Arriola is also unavailable due to an injured ankle.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Jesus, Farfan; Lletget, Quignon, Pomykal; Jimenez, Ferreira, Obrian.

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Twusami, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca Midfielders Pomykal, Lleget, Cerrillo, Quignon, Ntsabeleng Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Jimenez, Obria

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas have ended with three wins for the Toros and one for Peter Vermes' men, which came in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup last year.

Useful links