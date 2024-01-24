South Korea vs Malaysia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between South Korea and Malaysia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

South Korea will be looking to seal a place in the Asian Cup round of 16 when they square off against Malaysia at Al-Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

The Taegeuk Warriors are second in Group E following a 2-2 draw with Jordan, while Malaysia are officially eliminated after losing 1-0 to Bahrain.

Interestingly, Bahrain are just a point off South Korea and Jordan, making it a three-way battle in the group.

South Korea vs Malaysia kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am ET Venue: Al-Janoub Stadium

The Asian Cup match between South Korea and Malaysia will be played at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Thursday, January 25, in the United States (US).

How to watch South Korea vs Malaysia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

South Korea team news

Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu suffered an ACL injury ahead of the Jordan tie and is hence ruled out for the rest of the tournament. Jo Hyeon-woo, who deputised in goal the last time out, should retain his place.

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min will continue in attack alongside Celtic's Oh Hyuon-gyu.

South Korea possible XI: Hyeon-woo; Young-woo, Seung-hyun, Min-jae, Jin-su; Kang-in, Jin-seop, Woo-yeong, Jae-sung; Hyeon-gyu, Heung-min

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo Defenders: Ki-je, Jin-su, Min-jae, Seung-hyun, Young-gwon, Tae-hwan, Ju-sung, Ji-soo Midfielders: Yong-woo, In-beom, Hyun-seok, Soon-min, Seon-min, Jin-seop, Woo-yeong, Kang-in, Hyun-jun Forwards: Heung-min, Gue-sung, Hyeon-gyu

Malaysia team news

With all the changes from the Bahrain loss, Junior Eldstal, Afiq Fazail, Darren Lok and Romel Morales are likely to reclaim their spots in the XI on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Syihan Hazmi will eye his first clean sheet at the tournament after conceding five times in two games.

Malaysia possible XI: Hazmi; Davies, Tan, Cools, Eldstal, Corbin-Ong; Fazail, Gan, Halim; Morales, Lok

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ghani, Hazmi, Izhan Defenders: Davies, Saad, Ting, Safari, Tan, Eldstal, Cools, Corbin-Ong, Piee Midfielders: Wilkin, Endrick, Kutty Abba, Gan, Fazail, Insa Forwards: Halim, Lok, Rasid, Hanapi, Sumareh, Josue, Rashid, Morales

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between South Korea and Malaysia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 5, 1989 South Korea 3-0 Malaysia AFC World Cup Qualifiers May 27, 1989 South Korea 3-0 Malaysia AFC World Cup Qualifiers December 17, 1987 South Korea 1-0 Malaysia Merdeka Tournament March 31, 1985 Malaysia 5-0 South Korea AFC World Cup Qualifiers March 10, 1985 Malaysia 1-0 South Korea AFC World Cup Qualifiers

