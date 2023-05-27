Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following their exit from the US Open Cup, the New York Red Bulls travel to Lumen Field on Saturday to face the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer.

While the Sounders are currently on a two-game losing streak, they might reclaim first place in the Western Conference table if they win all three games this weekend.

After flying out of the gates this season, the Seattle Sounders appear to have run out of steam, as evidenced by their 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday.

Pedro Vite's first-half goal and Stefan Frei's 58th-minute own goal enabled Vanni Sartini's side to halt a two-game losing streak in the league and extend their unbeaten run at BC Place to four games.

Despite their recent problems, Brian Schmetzer's team is presently second in the Western Conference standings, two points behind first-place Los Angeles FC, who have played two fewer games.

The New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, were eliminated from the US Open Cup in the round of 16 on Wednesday morning after being defeated 5-4 on penalties by FC Cincinnati.

The Red Bulls will now return to MLS competition, where they are on a three-match unbeaten streak, having earned seven points out of a possible nine since firing former manager Gerhard Struber.

Struber led the New York Red Bulls to just one victory in their first 11 league games, which came on March 19, when they defeated Colombia Crew 2-1 at home.

However, new manager Troy Lesesne has made an immediate impact, with victories over Montreal and local rivals New York City FC on each side of a goalless tie at Toronto FC.

Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders and New York Red Bulls face off on May 27 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders team news

Seattle Sounders will be boosted by the news that Obed Vargas is back from injury. So far, Jordan Morris is the MLS joint-top scorer with eight goals.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Arreaga; Rusnak, Vargas; Lodeiro, Heber, Chu; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Morris, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings. Dante Vanzeir has completed his suspension and will be available for the Bulls. Their 2022 top scorer Lewis Morgan is also ready to make his 2023 debut having recovered.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Carmona, Casseres, Yearwood; Fernandez; Vanzeir, Morgan.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five games between Seattle Sounders and New York Red Bulls, the Sounders have three wins while the Bulls have two. All of the last five games have been won by the home team.

