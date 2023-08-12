Schott vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the DFB Pokal match between Schott and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Schott will welcome Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in a DFB Pokal clash on Saturday at the Mewa Arena.

Dortmund are the clear favorites to win this match, as they are one of the top teams in the Bundesliga. They have a much stronger squad than Schott Mainz, who play in the Regionalliga, the fourth tier of German football. The former Bundesliga champions are on an unbeaten run of 15 matches in all competitions and they will be confident of extending that.

However, Schott Mainz will be looking to cause an upset. They have begun their domestic league season with a 4-3 defeat against FSV Frankfurt but the team will take confidence from the age-old saying that anything can happen in a cup tie.

This has a Dortmund win written all over it but it will be interesting to see if Schott Mainz can pull a rabbit out of the hat. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Schott vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: August 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.30 am EDT Venue: Mewa Arena

The game between Schott and Dortmund will be played at the Mewa Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Schott vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The Schott vs Dortmund fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Schott team news

Schott Mainz is poised to take on Dortmund in what will be their first-ever head-to-head clash, and they will be keen to deliver a monumental surprise.

Although the team may not be widely known globally, it must be noted that midfielders Johannes Gansmann and Etienne Portmann made notable impacts last season and are likely to be key players in the upcoming clash.

Schott predicted XI: Hansen, Just, Ahlbach, Gans, Schlosser, Müller, Schwarz, Gansmann, Embaye, Wimmer, Thum.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wieszolek, Hansen Defenders: Just, Hermann, Gans, Ahlbach, Schneider, Senftleben, Haas, Schlosser, Obas, Kern Midfielders: Mairose, Muller, Arnhold, Nishida, Cucchiara, Embaye, Rosenbaum, Gansmann, Portmann, Schwarz, Shitrit, Wimmer Forwards: Sinanovic, Yilmaz, Roden, Thum

Dortmund team news

Dortmund will have to make do without more than a few injured players. Gio Reyna, Julien Duranville, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Thomas Meunier are part of that list.

Karim Adeyemi's participation is also in question and Felix Nmecha's availability is likewise uncertain. However, Nico Schlotterbeck and Gregor Kobel have recovered from their injuries and will be fit to play.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Süle, Bensebaini, Can, Sabitzer, Brandt, Malen, Reus, Haller.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Lotka, Ostrzinski, Kobel Defenders: Sule, Hummels, Coulibaly, Papadopoulos, Wolf, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Bauza, Schlotterbeck Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Hazard, Moukoko

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first ever meeting between Schott Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund will be looking to begin their season on a winning note whereas Schott will be dreaming of a shock result.

