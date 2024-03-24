How to watch today's San Diego State Aztecs vs Yale Bulldogs NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch San Diego State vs. Yale Bulldogs NCAA March Madness Second Round game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 5-seed Yale Bulldogs (23-9, 13-3 Ivy League) and the No. 13-seed San Diego State Aztecs (25-10, 13-8 MWC) are set to face off in the 2024 NCAA March Madness tournament's second round in Spokane on Sunday, both looking to secure a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket.

The Bulldogs stunned No. 4 seed Auburn on Friday night, rallying in the dying embers of the game to take down the Tigers 78-76.

San Diego State, meanwhile, picked up a narrow win victory of their own, beating the No. 12-seed UAB 69-65 in the first round, overcoming a late barrage from the Blazers.

The Aztecs are aiming to make another deep run in the Big Dance after coming up agonizingly short against UConn in the national championship game last season.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's San Diego State vs. Yale Bulldogs NCAA Second Round Game.

San Diego State vs. Yale Bulldogs tip-off time & stadium

The Aztecs will face off against the Bulldogs this Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Second Round match is set at 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT.

Date Sunday, March 24, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington, USA

How to watch the San Diego State vs. Yale Bulldogs NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Second Round game between the San Diego State and the Yale Bulldogs can watch the game live on TBS. To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service up front — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

San Diego State vs. Yale Bulldogs Team News and Key Performers

San Diego State Aztecs Team News

Jaedon LeDee leads the Aztecs in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 21.4 points and 8.4 boards per game. He scored 32 points, the highest by a San Diego State player in the NCAA tourney, on 11-of-18 shooting as he repeatedly found open spaces against the Blazers last time out.

Aztecs' best passer, Darrion Trammell, averages 3.3 assists per game to go with his 7.6 PPG scoring average.

Micah Parrish leads the Aztecs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Yale Bulldogs Team News

Danny Wolf leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.2 PPG and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Bez Mbeng serves more assists than any other Yale teammate with 4.1 assists per game. He also scores 11.2 PPG and pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game.

John Poulakidas is a consistent three-point shooter, leading the Bulldogs with 2.5 made threes per game.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the first-ever meeting between the two men's basketball programs.