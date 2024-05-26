How to watch today's Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about the UFL matchup between the Houston Roughnecks and the Michigan Panthers.

The Houston Roughnecks host the Michigan Panthers in a thrilling UFL matchup on May 26, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.

In their most recent game, the Panthers defeated the Memphis Showboats 24–18. In the meanwhile, the Roughnecks lost 35–28 against the Stallions.

The Roughnecks' defense has given up 23.5 points per game on average this season, which is almost exactly equal to the 22.9 points the Panthers have scored per game.

The Roughnecks have scored 15.5 points per game on offense, which is quite similar to the 18.4 points the Panthers have given up.

Houston's defense has been excellent against the run, giving up only 88.5 yards per game—36.3 yards less than Michigan's offense has averaged on the ground.

With just 70.8 running yards allowed per game, Michigan's defense has been almost as good as Houston's, which allows 69.8 yards per game on average.

Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers: Date and Start Time

The epic UFL matchup between the Houston Roughnecks and the Michigan Panthers will take place on May 26, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET, at TDECU Stadium, in Houston, TX, USA.

Date 26 May 2024 Time 2:30 pm ET Venue TDECU Stadium Location Houston, TX

How to watch Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers online - TV Channels and Live Stream

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly anticipated UFL matchup between the Houston Roughnecks and the Michigan Panthers live on FOX TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers Team News

Houston Roughnecks Team News

Reid Sinnett has completed 63.2% of his passes for 1,062 yards (averaging 132.8 yards per game) over eight games, with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

In the same number of games, Hall has registered 42 catches for 425 yards (averaging 53.1 per game) and one score.

Mark Thompson has run for 182 yards and four scores in five games, which is 36.4 yards per game.

Michigan Panthers Team News

Matt Colburn II has an average of 4.6 yards per carry and has run for 387 yards and four scores in seven games for the Panthers.

Simms has been targeted forty times in eight games in 2024, with 23 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns.

Danny Etling has passed for 481 yards (96.2 yards per game) with two touchdowns, one interception, and a 63.1% completion rate in five games for the Panthers.