How to watch today’s Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

Apple TV+ have acquired exclusive rights to two MLB matches, shown nationally, every Friday night .

Offers national TV coverage of channels such as ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS .

Hulu provide local TV access to fans of the White Sox, Mets, Athletics, Phillies and Giants .

Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings . Highlights available on MLB Strikezone .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 07, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.

Cincinnati Reds are ranked 4th in the NL Central with an overall record of 16-18. The Arizona Diamondbacks have an overall record of 15-20, ranking them 3rd in the NL West.

The Cincinnati Reds average 4.47 runs per game, currently ranking them 15th in the league The Arizona Diamondbacks, however, are in 5th position with 5.00 runs per game.

The Cincinnati Reds have an average of 6.76 hits per game, placing them 30th in the league. The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are in 9th position with 8.43 hits per game on average.

Can the Diamondbacks halt a four-game slide?

Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and Start Time

The epic MLB battle between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks is set to place on May 07, 2024, at 6:40 pm EDT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, OH, USA.

Date May 07, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks Team News

Cincinnati Reds Team News

Outfielder TJ Friedl is on the 10-day injured list with his wrist issue.

Right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas is listed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm contusion.

Another two pitchers, Brandon Williamson and Ian Gibaut, are also sidelined with shoulder and forearm injuries respectively.

Arizona Diamondbacks Team News

Infielder Geraldo Perdomo is on the 10-day injured list because of a right meniscus tear. Outfielder Alek Thomas joins him with a hamstring injury.

Pitchers Miguel Castro and Paul Sewald are on the 15-day injured list with an oblique strain and shoulder injury, respectively. However, closer Sewald could return.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB matchups: