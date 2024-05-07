How to watch today’s Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 07, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.
Cincinnati Reds are ranked 4th in the NL Central with an overall record of 16-18. The Arizona Diamondbacks have an overall record of 15-20, ranking them 3rd in the NL West.
The Cincinnati Reds average 4.47 runs per game, currently ranking them 15th in the league The Arizona Diamondbacks, however, are in 5th position with 5.00 runs per game.
The Cincinnati Reds have an average of 6.76 hits per game, placing them 30th in the league. The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are in 9th position with 8.43 hits per game on average.
Can the Diamondbacks halt a four-game slide?
Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and Start Time
The epic MLB battle between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks is set to place on May 07, 2024, at 6:40 pm EDT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, OH, USA.
|Date
|May 07, 2024
|Time
|6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Great American Ball Park
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.
Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks Team News
Cincinnati Reds Team News
Outfielder TJ Friedl is on the 10-day injured list with his wrist issue.
Right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas is listed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm contusion.
Another two pitchers, Brandon Williamson and Ian Gibaut, are also sidelined with shoulder and forearm injuries respectively.
Arizona Diamondbacks Team News
Infielder Geraldo Perdomo is on the 10-day injured list because of a right meniscus tear. Outfielder Alek Thomas joins him with a hamstring injury.
Pitchers Miguel Castro and Paul Sewald are on the 15-day injured list with an oblique strain and shoulder injury, respectively. However, closer Sewald could return.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|March 09 2024
|Diamondbacks 5-7 Reds
|March 01 2024
|Reds 8-12 Diamondbacks
|Aug 27 2023
|Diamondbacks 5-2 Reds
|Aug 26 2023
|Diamondbacks 7-8 Reds
|Aug 25 2023
|Diamondbacks 10-8 Reds