Real Sociedad vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Sociedad and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Sociedad will take on Inter in their Group D opener in the Champions League at the Anoeta Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts started their season with three back-to-back draws in La Liga. The month of September started with a big 5-3 win over Granada, with Takefusa Kubo grabbing a brace. Their most recent outing, however, was a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Inter Milan have not been beaten since their Champions League final defeat against Manchester City at the end of last season. They will be super confident of getting started with a win in this season's Champions League. They have won all their four Serie A games so far, and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 5-1 win over AC Milan.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Sociedad vs Inter kick-off time

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Anoeta Stadium

The game between Real Sociedad and Inter will be played at the Anoeta Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX+ and CBS Sports Network in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will be without the services of attacker Carlos Fernandez due to a suspension stemming from his red card in last season's Europa League match against Roma. Summer signing Andre Silva is currently sidelined with an injury, and Martin Merquelanz is also unavailable.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Traore, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Tierney; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Pacheco, Tierney, Munoz, Traore, Odriozola Midfielders: Zubimendi, De Zarate, Merico, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Zakharyan, Marin, Kubo Forwards: Sadiq, Cho, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal

Inter team news

Inter Milan is heading into the big game with a fully fit squad. They may consider sticking with the same starting XI that secured a convincing victory over AC Milan over the weekend.

Players like Marko Arnautovic, Davide Frattesi, and defender Stefan de Vrij are all competing for a spot in the starting lineup with strong performances.

The team will once again be led by their star player, Lautaro Martinez. Martinez has already scored five goals in Serie A this season and was a prolific scorer last season with 28 goals in all competitions, including three goals and three assists in their Champions League campaign.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Darmian, Bisseck, Dimarco, Dumfries Midfielders: Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Calhanoglu, Fratessi, Augusto, Klassen Forwards: Martinez, Sanchez, Thuram, Arnautovic

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Real Sociedad and Inter Milan.

