Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Supercopa de Espana final

How to watch the Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona collide in Saudi Arabia on Sunday with the Supercopa de Espana trophy on the line.

Real overcame their local rivals Atletico Madrid in a thrilling eight-goal classic to book their place in the final, while Barca beat Osasuna with minimum fuss in the other semi-final to set up a mouthwatering decider.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET (7 pm GMT) Venue: KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The 2023-24 Supercopa de Espana final between Real Madrid and Barcelona takes place on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at KSU Stadium, Riyadh. Kick-off time is scheduled for 2 pm ET in the U.S.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch live on ESPN 2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the United States.

In the UK, the game is not being broadcast live on any network, but viewers abroad can use a VPN service, such as NordVPN, to tune into their usual programming. You can find out about the best VPN services here.

Alternatively, for an international audience, the game will be available to stream live on YouTube.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Dani Carvajal has been a doubt for the game but could be available having observed a rest period, while Federico Valverde remains optimistic about playing a part despite being forced off with an injury in the mid-week victory over Atletico.

Thibaut Courtois, of course is a long-term absentee, as are Eder Militao, David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez. Having sparkled since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer, Jude Bellingham remains the key player for Real and they will be hopeful the England international can trouble the scoresheet.

Probable Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde; Rodrigo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Barcelona team news

Raphinha is certainly out of the game after picking up a thigh injury in the game against Osasuna. Lamine Yamal is expected to come into the starting XI, having replaced the Brazilian on that occasion, while Pedri is also in line for consideration.

Barcelona are without a host of key players through injury, including Marcos Alonso, Gavi, Marc Andre ter-Stegen, Inigo Martinez, and Joao Cancelo.

Probable Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Roberto, Gundogan, De Jong; Yamal, Ferran, Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Balde, Araujo, Christensen, Kounde, Fort Midfielders: Pedri, Romeu, Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Forwards: Lewandowski, Yamal, Ferran, Felix, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Barcelona suffered a defeat to Real Madrid when the sides last met in October 2023, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice to ensure a win for Los Blancos.

Prior to that, Real inflicted a heavy 4-0 defeat on Barca in April 2023, with Barca last tasting Clasico success in March 2023.

You can see the last five results below.

Date Match Competition Oct 28, 2023 Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga Apr 5, 2023 Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid Copa del Rey Mar 19, 2023 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid La Liga Mar 2, 2023 Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona Copa del Rey Jan 15, 2023 Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona Supercopa

