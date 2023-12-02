This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Real Madrid vs Granada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
La Liga
team-logo
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
team-logo
WATCH ON ESPN+
Jude Bellingham Joselu Real MadridGetty Images
La LigaReal MadridGranadaReal Madrid vs Granada

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Granada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid can prolong their stay atop La Liga standings table following their gameweek 15 tie against Granada at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Los Blancos would be eyeing for their fifth straight win in all competitions following a 4-2 midweek Champions League win over Napoli, while Granada look to snap a 11-game winless streak in La Liga after the 3-1 loss to Alaves.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Granada kick-off time & stadium

Date:December 2, 2023
Kick-off time:12:30 pm ET
Venue:Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Granada will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on December 2 in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Granada online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
FuboWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Rodrygo is expected to be available after being taken off due to a cramp against Napoli on Wednesday, while Carlo Ancelotti is set to miss a host of players.

Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are also definitely unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

With Joselu likely to partner Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham will once again be in focus just behind the front two, while Lucas Vazquez and Nacho in line to make the back four.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lunin
Defenders:Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
Midfielders:Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos, Bellingham
Forwards:Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Granada team news

On loan from Real Madrid, Jesus Vallejo is ruled out through a hamstring problem. Miguel Angel Rubio has an ankle injury.

Bryan Zaragoza is back from a ban to feature alongside Lucas Boye and Myrto Uzuni in the front-three.

Fresh in the dugout, Alexander Medina is likely to stick to a similar XI with the exception of bringing in Ricard Sanchez at the back.

Granada possible XI: Ferreira; R Sanchez, Torrente, Miquel, Neva; Villar, Gumbau, Melendo; Uzuni, Boye, Zaragoza

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ferreira, Fernandez
Defenders:Torrente, Miquel, Carreras, Neva, Sanchez, Manafa, Diaz
Midfielders:Gumbau, Petrovic, Villar, Ruiz, Melendo, Perea
Forwards:Boye, Callejon, Puertas, Uzuni, Weissman, Diedhiou, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 6, 2022Real Madrid 1-0 GranadaLa Liga
November 21, 2021Granada 1-4 Real MadridLa Liga
May 13, 2021Granada 1-4 Real MadridLa Liga
December 23, 2020Real Madrid 2-0 GranadaLa Liga
July 13, 2020Granada 1-2 Real MadridLa Liga

Useful links