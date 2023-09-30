This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bundesliga
Red Bull Arena
How to watch the Bundesliga match between Leipzig and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

RB Leipzig will take on log leaders Bayern Munich for a Bundesliga clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Bayern are joint table-toppers with 13 points, alongside Bayer Leverkusen. Leipzig are close behind, with 12 points.

Both teams are heading into this fixture with a good recent form to feel confident about. Thus, this should make for an exciting early-season test of title contenders. Bayern are unbeaten in their last seven matches whereas Leipzig are on a winning run that has now lasted seven games. Interestingly, Bayern's last defeat came against Leipzig in the Super Cup this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leipzig vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date:September 30, 2023
Kick-off time:12.30 pm EDT
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The Bundesliga game between Leipzig and Bayern will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Leipzig vs Bayern München online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig are facing several injury setbacks, with Willi Orban, Dani Olmo, Amadou Haidara, and El Chadaille Bitshiabu all unavailable for the upcoming match against Bayern.

The team secured their spot in the second round of the DFB-Pokal with a 3-2 win against Wehen Wiesbaden. Benjamin Sesko, who is only 20 years old, scored two goals. Sesko has been a revelation since joining the club, finding the net five times in just seven appearances.

Leipzig predicted XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Carvalho; Sesko, Openda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gulácsi, Blaswich, Zingerle, Schlieck
Defenders:Simakan, Lenz, Klostermann, Raum, Lukeba, Henrichs
Midfielders:Forsberg, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Carvalho, Simons, Schlager, Moriba, Kampl
Forwards:Poulsen, Werner, Openda, Sesko

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich might have to cope without Serge Gnabry in the upcoming match due to a suspected broken hand he suffered in the recent Cup victory. Tarek Buchmann, Gabriel Marusic, and Manuel Neuer are still recovering from their respective injuries. The experienced goalkeeper has returned to partial training, which is good news to the ears of the Bayern faithful.

New signing Harry Kane is set to make his return to the starting lineup after being on the bench against Preussen Munster.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Kimmich; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ulreich, Hulsmann, Peretz
Defenders:Upamecano, Kim, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic
Midfielders:Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic
Forwards:Tel, Gnabry, Musiala, Kane

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 2023Bayern Munich 0 - 3 RB LeipzigSuper Cup
May 2023Bayern Munich 1 - 3 RB LeipzigBundesliga
January 2023RB Leipzig 1 - 1 Bayern MunichBundesliga
July 2022RB Leipzig 3 - 5 Bayern MunichSuper Cup
February 2022Bayern Munich 3 - 2 RB LeipzigBundesliga

