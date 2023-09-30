RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Leipzig and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

RB Leipzig will take on log leaders Bayern Munich for a Bundesliga clash at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Bayern are joint table-toppers with 13 points, alongside Bayer Leverkusen. Leipzig are close behind, with 12 points.

Both teams are heading into this fixture with a good recent form to feel confident about. Thus, this should make for an exciting early-season test of title contenders. Bayern are unbeaten in their last seven matches whereas Leipzig are on a winning run that has now lasted seven games. Interestingly, Bayern's last defeat came against Leipzig in the Super Cup this season.

Leipzig vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm EDT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The Bundesliga game between Leipzig and Bayern will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Leipzig vs Bayern München online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig are facing several injury setbacks, with Willi Orban, Dani Olmo, Amadou Haidara, and El Chadaille Bitshiabu all unavailable for the upcoming match against Bayern.

The team secured their spot in the second round of the DFB-Pokal with a 3-2 win against Wehen Wiesbaden. Benjamin Sesko, who is only 20 years old, scored two goals. Sesko has been a revelation since joining the club, finding the net five times in just seven appearances.

Leipzig predicted XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Carvalho; Sesko, Openda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulácsi, Blaswich, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Simakan, Lenz, Klostermann, Raum, Lukeba, Henrichs Midfielders: Forsberg, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Carvalho, Simons, Schlager, Moriba, Kampl Forwards: Poulsen, Werner, Openda, Sesko

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich might have to cope without Serge Gnabry in the upcoming match due to a suspected broken hand he suffered in the recent Cup victory. Tarek Buchmann, Gabriel Marusic, and Manuel Neuer are still recovering from their respective injuries. The experienced goalkeeper has returned to partial training, which is good news to the ears of the Bayern faithful.

New signing Harry Kane is set to make his return to the starting lineup after being on the bench against Preussen Munster.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Kimmich; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann, Peretz Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Musiala, Kane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Bayern Munich 0 - 3 RB Leipzig Super Cup May 2023 Bayern Munich 1 - 3 RB Leipzig Bundesliga January 2023 RB Leipzig 1 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga July 2022 RB Leipzig 3 - 5 Bayern Munich Super Cup February 2022 Bayern Munich 3 - 2 RB Leipzig Bundesliga

