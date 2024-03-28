How to watch today's Purdue vs. Gonzaga NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (31-4) and the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-7) lock horns in the Sweet 16 on Friday, with a place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA March Madness Tournament will be at stake.

It's fair to say both teams come into this clash on the back of some strong form, having dominated in the NCAA Tournament so far, winning their first two games by 20-plus points.

Purdue, for one, have gone 31-4 this season and 17-3 in Big Ten play. They have cruised thus far in this year’s NCAA Tournament, beating Grambling State and Utah State by a combined margin of 67 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 27-7 this season and 14-2 in Conference play. They have played some of their basketball down the stretch of the season and that form has carried over into the Big Dance. The Bulldogs produced convincing 21-point victories over McNeese State and Kansas in the opening round and the round of 32, respectively.

Whoever wins this tie advances to play on Sunday, March 31 in Detroit against either Creighton or Tennessee.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Purdue Boilermakers vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga tip-off time & stadium

The Boilermakers will face off against the Bulldogs this Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 7:39 p.m. ET/4:39 p.m. PT.

Date Friday, March 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:39 p.m. ET/4:39 p.m. PT Venue The Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch the Purdue vs. Gonzaga NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Gonzaga Bulldogs can watch the game live on TBS/truTV. The broadcasters for the game will be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), and Evan Washburn (reporter).

To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service up front — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Team News and Key Performers

Purdue Boilermakers Team News

The Boilermakers (31-4) are led by 7ft 4in senior center Zach Edey. Last year's unanimous National Player of the Year has improved even further this season, averaging 24.5 PPG, 12.1 RPG, and 2.3 blocks per game.

He has scored a combined 53 points, 35 rebounds, and six blocks through the opening two games of the tournament. Edey gets help from guards Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones, who also average 10.5 PPG or more this season.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Team News

Graham Ike leads Gonzaga's output this season, averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Anton Watson, Nolan Hickman, and Ryan Nembhard all average 12.6 points per game or more. Watson and Hickman each shot more than 40% from beyond the three-point arc.

Head-to-Head Records