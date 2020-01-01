PSG aiming to match extraordinary trophy record in the Champions League final

The French giants have the opportunity to etch their name into the record books with victory in Europe

PSG can join in being the only teams to win a clean sweep of trophies, including the , if they defeat or in Sunday's final.

The Parisians reached the final oif Europe's premier club tournament with a comfortable 3-0 victory against RB Leipzig at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

If they can triumph in the Champions League final, PSG will snare an incredible fifth trophy for the season - meaning they have won every competition they have competed in.

Only Scottish giants Celtic have enjoyed similar success in a single campaign, when they won five trophies in 1966-67, with their haul including the European Cup, Scottish First Division, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Glasgow Cup.

In fact, only (2016-17, 2017-18) and Bayern (2012-13) have ever won four trophies in a season that has included lifting the Champions League.

Their first trophy came over a year ago when they defeated 2-1 in Shenzhen to win their seventh consecutive Trophee des Champions title - which is a one-off match between the winners and Coupe de champions.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing football to stop at the beginning of April, PSG were awarded the Ligue 1 title later that month when LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel) decided to cancel the season and give the title to the capital club, who led by 12 points at the time.

When football resumed in July, the French powerhouse had two cup finals to compete in - the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

On July 24, PSG defeated St.Etienne 1-0 to become the Coupe de France champion and seven days later they overcame Lyon on penalties to clinch the Coupe de la Ligue.

Sunday's Champions League final will see Thomas Tuchel's side go in as underdogs if they are playing Bayern or favourites if compatriots Lyon qualify.

The tournament hasn't been a happy hunting ground for PSG, having been eliminated at the quarter-stage in every edition from 2012-2016 and then at the round-of-16 between 2016-19.

Their exits from the Champions League have included infamous wasted opportunities like the extraordinary 6-5 loss to on aggregate in 2017 and the exit to last season despite being in a dominant position.