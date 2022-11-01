Potter issues Kepa & Kovacic injury updates ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb

Graham Potter ruled out Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and offered an update on Mateo Kovacic for Wednesday's match against Dinamo Zagreb.

Kepa (foot) could return soon

Kovacic (calf) still in contention to play

Kalidou Koulibaly fully available

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter announced positive fitness news, as Kepa, Kovacic and Koulibaly are all either fully recovered or nearing their returns. With the manager hinting he could play first-team players in the dead rubber game with Dinamo Zagreb, it appears possible that fans will see Kovacic and Koulibaly in some capacity.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kepa is out for [a few more] days, Kovacic is just precautionary with his calf and has a chance for the game, we will make a decision later on," Potter told reporters. "Koulibaly is available and in the squad tomorrow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the result of the Dinamo Zagreb match doesn't matter with Chelsea's knockout place already booked, next weekend's high-profile meeting with Arsenal will be a huge deal. Potter will be closely monitoring the progression of Kepa and Kovacic before that derby.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Beyond the Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal games, the Blues will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Newcastle in the Premier League before the World Cup break.