How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

A new three-game MLB series kicks off in Western Pennsylvania on Monday as the Los Angeles Angels (12-22, 5th AL West) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-19, 4th NL Central).

The Angels are tied with Houston in the bottom of the AL West, seven games off the leading Mariners. The Angels are coming off a 4-1 road loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, dropping the series 2-1 after losing the final two games against the Guardians.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, were on a torrid five-game unbeaten run, including the first game against Colorado, before finally snapping out of it and beating the Rockies in two straight games to win the series. The hosts are now just half a game ahead of St. Louis in the attempt to stay out of fifth in the NL Central.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Pirates and the Angels will hit the diamond at PNC Park for this matchup on Monday, May 06, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET / 3:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, May 6, 2024 Time 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Angels online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Angels live on MLB.tv. Bally Sports West (BSW) and Sportsnet Pittsburgh (SNP) will broadcast the game for the local fans.

If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Pittsburgh Pirates

SP Thomas Harrington (shoulder), day-to-day, was able to throw three innings in simulated games at the Pirates' spring training complex. SP Marco Gonzalez (elbow) and RB Ryan Borucki (wrist) have both been put on 15-day IL.

First baseman Connor Joe has been batting really well, with a .832 OPS, three home runs, 14 RBIs, 19 runs scored, and two stolen bases without being caught.

For pitching, The Pirates will send out right-hander Mitch Keller, who has made seven starts and is 2-3 with a 5.18 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP in 40.0 innings.

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels' knew they would be without the services of Shohei Ohtani this season, but the recent loss of Mike Trout will string the franchise even more. It has been reported that Trout's rehab after having knee surgery could take up to three months, which would be a big chunk of the season.

With Trout out, their new top power hitter is left fielder Taylor Ward, who has seven home runs to his name on the season, and leads the team with 24 RBIs, 38 hits and .279 average while batting third in the lineup.

Tyler Anderson will be on the rubber for the Los Angeles Angels and he is doing a fine job as in six starts, he is 2-3 with a 2.23 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in 36.1 innings.

Head-to-Head Records