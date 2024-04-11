How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: TV channel, Live stream and game info

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's MLB game between Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates, including start time and team news.

The MLB season continues on Thursday, and we have an interesting intrastate encounter on the slate as the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-3) square off against the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) in the first of the four-game series.

Pittsburgh found its rhythm early this season and has yet to lose a series, getting off to a 9-3 start. They sit in first place in the N.L. Central, where they enjoy a one-game lead over the Brewers.

In their most recent series, the Pirates welcomed the Tigers for a quick two-game set, splitting the series 1-1. Monday's 7-4 win was followed by a 5-3 defeat on Tuesday.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, kick-started their season with home series losses against the Braves and Reds. They have since bounced back by recording back-to-back series wins. They earned two wins in three meetings against the Nationals on the weekend and collected a series win against the Cardinals this week.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Phillies vs Pirates game.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date & First Pitch Time

Pittsburgh Pirates welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. The two sides will lock horns on Thursday, April 11, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT in the US.

Date Thursday, April 11, 2024 First pitch time 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT Arena Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, PA

How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Pirates and the Phillies on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates Team News and Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Luis F. Ortiz (left ankle sprain, 15-day IL), Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness, 15-day IL), Michael Rucker (right-hand arterial vasospasm, 15-day IL), Dylan Covey (right shoulder strain, 15-day IL), Rafael Marchán (lower back pain, 10-day IL) and Orion Kerkering (right forearm strain, 15-day IL) are all on the treatment table for the Phillies.

The Phillies will have Ranger Suarez on the mound on Thursday evening. The 28-year-old southpaw is set to make his third start of the new campaign and is 1-0 out of the gate, posting a 4.09 ERA and 0.73 WHIP.

Aaron Nola dazzled in his start in Wednesday's series, scoring a 4-3 win over the Red Birds, pitching 6.0 innings while allowing only two earned runs.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates' injury roster includes the likes of Ryan Borucki (left triceps inflammation, 15-day DL), Jason Delay (10-day DL), Colin Holderman (15-day DL), Ji Hwan Bae (strain of the left hip muscle, 10-day DL), Yasmani Grandal (left foot plantar fasciitis, 10-day DL), Dauri Moreta (60-day DL), Endy Rodríguez (elbow injury, 60-day DL) and Johan Oviedo (elbow injury, 60-day DL).

Jared Jones will get the nod to make his third career start in Thursday's series opener. The right-hander is out to a solid start in his pro career, allowing three runs on three hits in 5.2 innings against the Marlins in his season debut, and was even better in his second, keeping the Orioles to only two runs in six innings despite being on the losing side.

Connor Joe is also enjoying a solid start to the season. The 31-year-old first baseman is hitting .324 with nine RBIs and an impressive .985 OPS. Bryan Reynolds leads the squad with 10 RBIs.

Recent results

Philadelphia Phillies

Date Opponent Result 10 April 2024 Cardinals (Away) (W) 3-4 9 April 2024 Cardinals (Away) (L) 3-0 8 April 2024 Cardinals (Away) (W) 3-5 7 April 2024 Nationals (Away) (L) 3-2 6 April 2024 Nationals (Home) (W) 2-5

Pittsburgh Pirates