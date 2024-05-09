Paris 2024 Olympics golf schedule: How to watch golf, top competitors, schedule & more

Who will take to the course in France this year?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will bring together some of the greatest athletes and teams on the planet across multiple sports in pursuit of history, but there won't be many with such a star-studded field as the pair of golf events set to unfold.

Held at Guyancourt's Le Golf National, home to the Open de France and the one-time site of the 2018 Ryder Cup, more than a hundred athletes will dust off their clubs as they chase gold, silver, and bronze success across the fairways.

60 contenders each will contest the men's and women's individual events, representing a host of nations, all hoping to take their place on the podium when the final hole rolls around.

Tokyo 2020 gold winner Xander Schauffele looks set to be on the men's card, though fellow medalists Rory Sabbatini and Pan Cheng-Tsung could miss out on a place. Nelly Korda will be the favourite to make it back-to-back success in the women's competition.

But who else will be playing at Paris 2024? What will the schedule be? And how will you be able to watch it all unfold? Below, GOAL guides you through how to see all the golf action from the Paris 2024 Olympics this year.

When and where are the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will take place in France between Friday, July 26, and Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The golf events will run between Thursday, August 1, and Saturday, August 10. The men's and women's individual will both be held at Le Golf National, located in the commune of Guyancourt.

Thirteen miles from the centre of Paris, it looks set to be one of the more popular events on the bill, given a roster of professional sports stars chasing an elusive honour to add to the majors.

What is the golf schedule for Paris 2024?

The golf events at Paris 2024 will take place in two separate portions to avoid both clashing on the course at Le Golf National.

The men's individual event will take place between Thursday, August 1 and Sunday, August 4, with the women's individual event following between Wednesday, August 7 and Saturday, August 10.

Paris 2024 golf schedule

Date Stage Thursday, August 1 Men's individual - Round one Friday, August 2 Men's individual - Round two Saturday, August 3 Men's individual - Round three Sunday, August 4 Men's individual - Round four Wednesday, August 7 Women's individual - Round one Thursday, August 8 Women's individual - Round two Friday, August 9 Women's individual - Round three Saturday, August 10 Women's individual - Round four

Who has qualified for golf at Paris 2024?

So far, no competitors have qualified for golf at Paris 2024, and the final slate of competitors is not due to be confirmed until mid-June. Sixty players will make up the men's and women's fields, and they will be chosen from the official IGF world ranking list.

Fifteen players - the top-ranked selection - will automatically qualify before the next-best contenders fill the remaining field when respecting the limits of two per NOC and four overall.

For example, the United States is expected to field at least four players, with Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay currently ranked in the world's top ten. The United States are looking to complete back-to-back successes in both events after Schauffele and Nelly Korda won in Japan.

However, Great Britain could only field two - Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick - unless Tyrell Hatton could force his way into the upper tiers of the world rankings before the cut-off deadline.

Below, GOAL brings you 10 athletes likely to step out on the course at Paris 2024:

Celine Boutier (France)

Hopes of success for the home crowd in Paris may rest best with the 30-year-old. Following her success at the 2023 Evian Championship, Boutier is a one-time major winner. She looks set to enter as one of the top five-ranked golfers in her field.

That will engineer some weighty expectations upon her, particularly to impress after three successive retentions of the Solheim Cup, including last year's tied event. It will still be an impressive feat for her to see off the remarkable competition assembled.

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

The Norwegian bolstered his stock with a terrific 2023 and looks likely to contend for his first professional major soon, having helped Europe reclaim the Ryder Cup last year.

That capped a terrific performance across the BMW and Tour Championship, earning him the 2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup. Even with other big names on the card, Hovland will consider his chances robust in France.

Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

With a silver medal in Rio 2016 and a bronze medal five years later in Tokyo 2020, the Kiwi golfer is looking to complete the full set of medals when she takes the course in France, and she could be considered a likely contender for glory.

A two-time major winner as a teenager, with the 2015 Evian Championship and the 2016 Chevron Championship, Ko has forged a consistent reputation since, though she will hope for a good run of form to take her onto the fairways at Paris.

Nelly Korda (United States)

The defending champion and another two-time major winner, the American recently celebrated the 2024 Chevron Championship, adding to her 2021 Women's PGA Championship title.

That puts her in excellent stead to track down a second gold medal and make history in France, though with a slew of other countrywomen hot on her heels in the rankings, she will need to be at her very best.

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

With his 2021 Masters Tournament success, Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to win a men's major. In February, he won the Genesis Invitational by three strokes, his first PGA Tour win in two years.

Some further success in the run-in will give him the confidence boost he might need to contend at the top end against several of his rivals, but with a crowded field around him, he will need to be at the top of his game to impress.

Rory McIlroy (Ireland)

One of the great golfers of the modern era, the Irishman missed out on the last major, which eluded him once more when he last visited August for the Masters Tournament—but the four-time major winner is still in terrific form.

A gold medal in France would be an excellent addition to his Ryder Cup success last year and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans he claimed this April, his most recent key victory on the PGA Tour.

Matthieu Pavon (France)

Another home favourite looking to impress, Pavon made history earlier this year when he became the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour since 1907, earning himself a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

That has helped set the stage for a solidly impressive 2024 campaign, but the pride of competing in a home Olympics will likely drive him forward in pursuit of serious success in this event.

Jon Rahm (Spain)

When he arrives in Paris, the Spaniard will be one of the more interesting inclusions on the card. He defected to LIV Golf at the end of 2023. With world ranking points inadmissible for such events, his prior record will bring him to France.

It will be a feather in the cap of the breakaway league if one of their latest recruits can nab a gold medal here, and with his success at the 2024 Masters Tournament still helping to power his form, he will have high hopes he can make it count here.

Xander Schauffele (United States)

Gold in Tokyo heralded a purple patch for the American, with three PGA Tour wins alone in 2022, but a lack of silverware since then has dulled the sheen somewhat for him.

With no major to his name, too, he will be one of the players keen to ensure he nabs a podium once more to underline his staying power, and his continued performances on the course remain consistently robust at the very least.

Scottie Scheffler (United States)

Green jackets in 2022 and 2024 make the two-time major winner and double Masters champion one of the most in-form players in the world of golf right now, and he will be as near to a favourite as you will get in the men's individual event.

Scheffler will be 28 when the Olympics begin, suggesting his staying power could stretch long beyond Brisbane 2032. If he were to take gold in Paris, it could be the start of a dynasty for his talents.

How can I watch the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be covered by NBC and streamed through their Peacock streaming service.

With complete coverage of the games, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

For more info on how to watch the Olympics this year, check out GOAL's guide to Paris 2024 here.

Paris 2024 Olympics FAQs

Has Paris hosted the Olympics before?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be the third time the city has hosted the games, joining London as the only other host to welcome it on as many occasions.

They previously welcomed the event in 1900 and 1924, making it an entire century since they last played host.

What sports will make their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Four new sports will debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with sport climbing, skateboarding, surfing, and breakdancing all added to the programme of the games.

However, karate and baseball have both been dropped from the programme, with fewer individual events on the schedule than in Tokyo 2020.

Where will the 2028 Olympics be held?

Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, the next games will be held in Los Angeles, with the United States set to welcome them back for the first time since Atlanta 1996.

It will mark the third occasion that the city has hosted the games, following London and Paris, having brought them to California in 1932 and 1984.