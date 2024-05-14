How to watch today's Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins.

The Boston Bruins look to stave off elimination when they visit the Florida Panthers for Game Five of their best-of-seven NHL Second Round Playoff seies.

Boston won comfortably 5-1 in the first game of the series but have dropped their last three matchups with the Panthers, including a 3-2 defeat in Boston on Sunday evening.

The Bruins are on the brink and will now head to Florida down 3-1 in the series. Florida can end the Bruins' season and advance with a win in Game 5.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena BB&T Center Location Sunrise, Florida

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 between Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins takes place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Panthers vs. Bruins NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Team News & Key Leaders

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have no fresh injury concerns.

The Panthers have recovered from a poor Game 1. Sam Reinhart now has four goals and four assists in the playoffs.

Florida are also seeing output from their other goal scorers. Matthew Tkachuk finished the regular season with 26 goals and 62 assists, and has carried over his form into the playoffs with four goals and nine assists, leading the team in points.

Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe is leading the team in goals in the playoffs. He has six goals and four assists so far in the playoffs.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky allowed four goals on just 28 shots in game one. Since then, he has bounced back strongly, allowing just five goals over three games.

Boston Bruins

LW Danton Heinen and defenseman Andrew Peeke returned from injury to play on Sunday evening. Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who is listed as day-to-day after he was hit in the head in Game 3 of the team's playoff series against the Florida Panthers, skated on Monday morning and will travel with the team to Florida.

The Bruins are one loss away from their season ending, partly down to their faltering offense of late, scoring only six goals in the last three games.

David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, and Pavel Zacha have scored three goals and seven assists to lead the top two lines but the rest of the attack has struggled. The one bright spot has been the performances of goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who has saved 122 of the 135 shots he's faced.

Head-to-Head Record