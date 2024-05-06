Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins.

A playoff rematch kicks off between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins, as the two Eastern Conference sides in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs second round on Monday.

The Bruins' record-breaking 2022-23 NHL season came to an end in tragic way, as they blew away a 3-1 lead to the bottom-seeded Panthers to lose the first round series in Game 7. They now have a chance to exact retribution in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins went all the way in the first round and clawed away with a Game 7 victory in overtime to set up this revenge tie. The Panthers, who have become a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference this season, and eventually won the Atlantic Division, took care of business against their in-state rivals and won their series in five games.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Monday, May 6, 2024 Time 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT Arena BB&T Center Location Sunrise, Florida

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 between Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins takes place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Monday, May 6, 2024. The game will begin at 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT.

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Panthers vs. Bruins NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Team News & Key Leaders

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are getting some pretty good news ahead of their upcoming playoff series. Panthers center Sam Bennett might be able to play against the Boston Bruins following an injury, however he is definitely out for Game 1, but considered day-to-day.

The Panthers were in complete control in the First Round, with their offense stepping up and firing 20 goals in the five-game series. Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk scored eight goals and 10 assists to lead the top line, while Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, and Sam Reinhart combined for five goals and seven assists.

Defensemen Gustav Forsling and Brandon Montour also chipped in with a goal and six assists from the point.

The expectation is that goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky steps up, after he struggled in the first round series with a.896 save %, a 2.78 goals-against average on 135 shots, and -1.3 goals saved above average.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have listed Defensemen Andrew Peeke (finger), LW Milan Lucic (personal) and C Matthew Poitras (shoulder) as out, while LW Danton Heinen (undisclosed) has been listed as questionable.

The Bruins progressed to the Second Round despite their lackluster offense, which scored only 18 goals in the seven-game series. David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Jake DeBrusk had nine goals and nine assists in the series, but the rest of the offense faltered.

The hope is that Charlie Coyle steps up, since he had 25 goals and 35 assists in the regular season, but popped up with just two assists in the first round.

Goaltending in these playoffs started out as a mystery for Boston, but it seems as if coach Jim Montgomery has settled on Jeremy Swayman, who has been excellent when he's been in between the pipes.

In six starts, he's played to a .950 save percentage and 10.9 goals saved above expected (GSAx). It's especially amazing given who Swayman had to face in the last series: Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Head-to-Head Record