How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Pacers will host the Boston Celtics to start a high-voltage NBA Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2024, at 8:30 PM ET.

The Boston Celtics are ahead of the Indiana Pacers with a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics defeated the Pacers easily 126–110 on May 24, with Jaylen Brown scoring 40 points for the Celtics while Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 28 points.

The Indiana Pacers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 47-35 as well as an excellent home record of 26-15. They also have the most effective offense in the league, scoring 123.3 points per game and making 50.7% of their field goal attempts.

The Celtics have a great overall record of 64-18, including a strong 27-14 record on the road. They are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference games, but they've had a tough time in close games, going 6-7 in matchups decided by one possession.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Boston Celtics in an electrifying NBA matchup on 25 May 2024, at 8:30 PM ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date 25 May 2024 Time 8:30 PM ET Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics on the DirecTV Streaming Platform. Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into ABC- TV Channels.

Indiana Pacers Team News

Key player Bennedict Mathurin will be absent for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Additionally, Tyrese Haliburton is listed as "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury.

Pascal Siakam has been a formidable offensive force, scoring an impressive 21.7 points per game and grabbing an impressive 7.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Haliburton averages 20.1 points and 8.2 assists on 47.7% shooting.

Furthermore, Myles Turner leads the defense with 1.7 blocks and 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 of which are defensive.

Boston Celtics Team News

Kristaps Porzingis is ruled out of the team with a soleus issue.

Key player Derrick White scores 15.2 points and grabs 4.2 rebounds per game.

Jayson Tatum has scored 25.1 points and grabbed 10.4 rebounds per game over the last 10 games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics in NBA matchups: