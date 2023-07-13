Nurnberg vs Arsenal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the friendly match between Nurnberg and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal will begin their preparations for the 2023-24 Premier League season with a friendly against Nurnberg at the Max-Morlock Stadium in Germany on Thursday.They ended the previous season with a 5-0 win over Wolves at home which was the last time fans got to see their favourite club in action, making this friendly a much-anticipated fixture.

While the game is only the second pre-season fixture for Arsenal, their German opponents have already played three games. They have beaten Pardubice and Diosgyor and were held by Hartberg ahead of their meeting with the Gunners. The German side will now be hopeful of getting vital experience under their belt, going up against the Premier League club..

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nurnberg vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 1pm EDT Venue: Max Morlock Stadium

The pre-season friendly between Nurnberg and Arsenal will be played at the Max Morlock Stadium on Thursday, July 13.

How to watch Nürnberg vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Arsenal.com. Full match highlights and training videos will be available on the same platform whereas live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nurnberg team news

Nurnberg have bid farewell to three of their strikers during the summer transfer window. Erik Shuranov, Paul-Philipp Besong and Pascal Kopke have all departed the club.

In response to these departures, Nurnberg brought in Japanse duo Daichi Hayashi and winger Kanji Okunuki on loan. The club is making strategic moves to reinforce their attacking options for the upcoming season and will be hoping to give the players much-needed experience against Arsenal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klaus, Methenia, Reichert, Ortegel Defenders: Gurleyen, Lawrence, Mekeser, Marquez, Schindler, Hubner, Valentini, Brown, Gyamerah, Handwerker, Horn, Hofmann Midfielders: Daehli, Geis, Duman, Fuchs, Castrip, Okunuki, Loune, Uzun Forwards: Lohkemper, Hayashi, Goller, Schleimer, Duah, Daferner, Schleimer, Nischalke

Arsenal team news

Arsenal has brought a formidable group of players to Germany for Thursday's match. Among them are Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Elneny. These players had missed the latter part of the 2022-23 season due to injuries.

While Albert Sambi Lokonga will be unavailable for the game, summer signing Kai Havertz, who recently joined Arsenal from Chelsea, could potentially make his non-competitive debut this week. It will be an exciting opportunity for Havertz following his big-money move from Chelsea.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Turner Defenders: Saliba, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Tavares, Zinchenko, Trusty. Midfielders: Thomas, Saka, Odegaard, Vieira, Smith-Rowe, Jorginho, Lokong, El Neny Forwards: Havertz, Nketiah, Jesus, Martinelli, Balogun, Trossard, Nelson, Marquinhos

Head-to-Head Record

The only previous meeting between these two teams was last season in a friendly fixture. It ended 5-3, in favour of Arsenal.

Date Match Competition July 2022 Nurnberg 3-5 Arsenal Friendly

Useful links