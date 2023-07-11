Kai Havertz could become 'one of the greatest players of his generation' after sealing £65m Arsenal move, according to Chelsea icon

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin believes that Arsenal's Kai Havertz has the potential to become one of the greatest players of his generation.

Havertz praised as a potential great

Arsenal's £65m signing

Nevin's confidence in Arteta's impact

WHAT HAPPENED: Havertz transferred from Chelsea to Arsenal for £65 million ($84m) and made a name for himself by scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City. Nevin thinks that Havertz's was not well utilised when he played as a centre-forward and believes that Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, can help him reach his true potential.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Havertz leaving hurts the most. I think Havertz could be one of the greatest players of his generation. He was playing at centre-forward though, and that is not his strongest position. Playing there really took away the strongest parts of his game. Arsenal have sealed an absolute cracker of a deal with Havertz. I’m really confident that Arteta will be able to get the best out of him as well. Arsenal’s team for next season is already looking extremely good. I think replacing Xhaka in midfield as well is a big upgrade.” Nevin told OLBG.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nevin continued: “Even though he scored the winner for Chelsea in the Club World Cup and the Champions League, we still have not seen the best of him. Arsenal have got a great player. While I think Chelsea may have got the better deal in terms of selling Mount, I think Arsenal have got the better deal by signing Havertz."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz is set to be the first of a string of high-profile signings made by Arsenal this summer. Jurrien Timber is expected to join from Ajax immently, while Declan Rice is set to arrive from West Ham.

WHAT NEXT: Havertz's arrival at Arsenal raises excitement about his integration and Mikel Arteta's tactical plans.