New Zealand vs USWNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The U.S. women's national team are set to take on New Zealand in an international friendly on January 17 (USA) and January 18 (UK & India) at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.
Vlatko Andonovski's side travelled to New Zealand as part of their preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup. They have been training for the past six days before facing the New Zealand national team in twin international friendlies.
Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online?
New Zealand vs USWNT: Date & kick-off time
Game:
New Zealand vs USWNT
Date:
January 17 (USA), January 18 (UK & and India) 2022
Kick-off:
3:00am GMT / 10:00pm ET / 8:30am IST
Venue:
Sky Stadium, Wellington
Where to watch New Zealand vs USWNT on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on HBO Max.
In the United Kingdom (UK) and in India, there are no live telecasts of the match.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
N/A
N/A
U.S.
N/A
India
N/A
N/A
New Zealand team news and squad
Jitka Klimkova announced her 26-member squad for the upcoming friendlies against USWNT.
There are no major injury concerns in the Football Ferns' squad. Apart from the regular members, five new players have been called up to the national team set up namely Tayla O’Brien, Deven Jackson, Rebecca Lake, Grace Neville and Murphy Sheaff.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Erin Nayler, Lilu Alfeld, Murphy Sheaff
Defenders
Ali Riley, Anna Green, Elizabeth Anton, Mackenzie Barry, Ally Green, Ashleigh Ward, Rebecca Lake, Grace Neville
Midfielders
Betsy Hassett, Daisy Cleverley, Emma Rolston, Grace Jale, Ava Collins, Jana Radosavljevic, Aniela Jensen
Forwards
Olivia Chance, Paige Satchell, Gabie Rennie, Jacqui Hand, Hannah Blake, Deven Jackson, Tayla O’Brien, Grace Wisnewski
UWNT team news and squad
USA will miss the services of star players like Sofia Smith and Megan Rapinoe due to foot and ankle injury respectively, while players like defender Emily Sonnett and forward Lynn Williams return to the team after a gap of one year.
UWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Fox, Sauerbrunn, Girma; Huerta, Sullivan, Lavelle, Horan, Kornieck; Morgan, Pugh
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Adrianna Franch, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher
Defenders
Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Hailie Mace, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett
Midfielders
Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Taylor Kornieck, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan
Forwards
Ashley Hatch, Alex Morgan, Midge Purce, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams