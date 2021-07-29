Netherlands vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The U.S. women's national team will look to avoid the ignominy of another Olympic quarter-final exit when they face the Netherlands in a World Cup final rematch at Tokyo 2020.
Watch Netherlands vs USWNT on fuboTV
Two years on from the Stars and Stripes' triumph at France 2019, the pair meet in the last eight, with a semi-final berth and a shot at a medal on the line in Yokohama.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Netherlands vs USWNT
|Date
|July 30, 2021
|Times
|7am ET, 4am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's USWNT Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Netherlands roster
|Goalkeepers
|Van Veenendaal, Kop, Geurts
|Defenders
|Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Van Dongen, Folkertsma, Van Es, Janssen, Dekker
|Midfielders
|Roord, Van de Donk, Pelova, Groenen, Kaagman
|Forwards
|Van de Sanden, Smits, Miedema, Martens, Beerensteyn, Jansen
With a total haul of 21 goals across their three Group F games - at an eye-watering average of seven per match - the Oranje look to be the form side to beat at Tokyo 2020.
Having swapped a selection of players off at the interval against China, they will likely revert to a similar lineup for the far sturdier test of the Stars and Stripes, with captain Sari van Veenendaal looking to make amends for the events at Parc Olympique Lyonnais two years ago.
Predicted Netherlands starting XI: Van Veenendaal; Wilms, Janssen, Nouwen, Van Dongen; Roord, Groenen, Van de Donk; Van de Sanden, Beerensteyn, Martens.
|Position
|USWNT roster
|Goalkeepers
|Campbell, Fanch, Naeher
|Defenders
|Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn, Krueger, O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett
|Midfielders
|Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Macario, K Mewis, S Mewis
|Forwards
|Heath, Lloyd, Morgan, Press, Rapinoe, Williams
With just the one win from their Group G campaign, Vlatko Andonovski's pursuit of an Olympic gold to match the USWNT's World Cup crown has been a less-than-eye-catching journey by the team's usual standards.
Against another heavyweight contender, however, they will need to step up to the plate - and with talents like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan at the front of their attack, they will hope to hit a rich vein of form when they most need it.
Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn, Lavelle, Ertz, Horan, Press, Morgan, Rapinoe.
Recent results & head-to-head
Last five results
|Netherlands results
|USWNT results
|Netherlands 8-2 China (Jul 27)
|USWNT 0-0 Australia (Jul 27)
|Netherlands 3-3 Brazil (Jul 24)
|New Zealand 1-6 USWNT (Jul 24)
|Zambia 3-10 Netherlands (Jul 21)
|Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Jul 21)
|Netherlands 7-0 Norway (Jun 15)
|USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 5)
|Italy 1-0 Netherlands (Jun 10)
|USNWT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 1)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|Nov 27, 2020
|USWNT 2-0 Netherlands
|Jul 7, 2019
|USWNT 2-0 Netherlands
|Sep 18, 2016
|USWNT 3-1 Netherlands