‘Messi - don't run. I'll do it for you’ – Zabaleta explains why Alvarez is so important to Argentina

Julian Alvarez has helped to unleash Lional Messi, says Pablo Zabaleta, with the Manchester City star becoming vital to Argentina at the World Cup.

Albiceleste into 2022 World Cup final

Man City forward leading the line

Allowing talismanic captain to flourish

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old forward began his country’s 2022 World Cup campaign on the bench, with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez getting the nod when it came to leading the line. Alvarez has, however, worked his way into Lionel Scaloni’s plans, becoming an integral part of the Albiceleste cause with four goals to his name and a selfless work ethic that allows talismanic playmaker Messi to pick and choose when he bursts into life.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Argentina international Zabaleta has told BBC Sport of Alvarez: “He's playing alongside Lionel Messi up front and it seems, from the outside, that he's like: 'Messi - don't run. I'll do it for you’. You need a big heart [to do that]. He started at the World Cup on the bench but then [got] one chance and he's been brilliant.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi, who has netted in five of Argentina’s six games at Qatar 2022, has acknowledged Alvarez’s importance, saying after the semi-final victory over Croatia: “Nobody imagined Julian would have the participation and importance he has shown. The help he has given us has been absolutely spectacular.”

WHAT NEXT? Argentina are now readying themselves for a World Cup final clash with defending champions France on Sunday, with Alvarez hoping to help Messi sign off in style by landing the international prize that has eluded him over the course of his quite remarkable career.